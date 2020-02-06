Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cashierless Checkouts One Step Closer To Reality At 7-Eleven

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2020 12:52pm   Comments
Share:
Cashierless Checkouts One Step Closer To Reality At 7-Eleven

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is testing a cashierless and checkout-free concept at its corporate headquarters.

What Happened

7-Eleven's store in its headquarters is limited to employees only and the cashierless experience requires the use of an app. The user scans the app when they enter the store and proceed to pick up the items they want and then exit without waiting in any line or scanning items.

7-Eleven's SVP and CIO Mani Suri said in a statement obtained by Supermarket News the company is testing its concept to offer "faster, easier transactions." By testing the concept with employees, the company is more confident its workers will provide better feedback so they can work on solutions and make adjustments.

Why It's Important

The future of retail requires the use of predictive technology and advanced algorithms so it can correctly handle each individual customer's order.

"Retail technology is evolving at a rapid pace, and customer expectations are driving the evolution," according to 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto.

7-Eleven joins others who are testing the future of retail, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) who already operates multiple Amazon Go stores. Located in a handful of cities, Amazon's stores automatically debits an Amazon account for items that are physically purchased.

Suri also said in the statement that 7-Eleven will "test and learn" its in-house project before launching to a "wider audience."

Related Links

Kraft Heinz Enters Cashierless Checkout Business With $12M Investment

Americans Love 7-Eleven and Wawa More Than Walmart: Report

 

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

Posted-In: 7 Eleven Cashierless retailNews Retail Sales Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

5 Self-Employment Ideas For The Restless Retiree
Some US Shoppers Dislike Amazon But Use It To Get Free Shipping — Survey
UPS And Amazon: Made For Each Other?
Facebook At Key Inflection Point
6 Potential M&A Targets For Tesla
Shorts In A Twist: Tesla Shares Seem To Be Going Through A Classic "Squeeze"
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga