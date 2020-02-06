Former McDonald's Chef Defects To Wendy's

Chef Mike Haracz left his job as a Mcdonald's Corp's (NYSE: MCD) corporate chef in 2019 and appears to have defected to Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN).

What Happened

Haracz said in an August 2019 tweet that he left his post at McDonald's to assume a "more behind-the-scenes" role in the food industry.

On Wednesday, he made what appears to be a comeback in the fast food space and is promoting the soon-to-launch Wendy's breakfast menu.

Haracz said in a video posted on his Twitter profile and on Wendy's page that the smaller fast food chain should "stick to what it's good at" — that is, lunch and dinner.

He goes on to say he has "many doubts" that Wendy's can put together a compelling breakfast sandwich. But he proves himself wrong in the commercial.

After taking a bite of a Breakfast Baconator sandwich loaded with egg, sausage, bacon, and cheese, Haracz has just two words to say: "holy sh--."

#WendysBreakfast is coming on 3/2. This is former McDonald's Chef @Mike_Haracz. He's about to learn why we're stacking bacon six strips high on the Breakfast Baconator. What's good, Mike? pic.twitter.com/pcxbW4BHMS — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 5, 2020

In another commercial, Haracz samples the Wendy's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit sandwich. He starts off by saying chicken for breakfast is not a good idea, but one bite changes his mind. This time around, he has three words to say: "Damn, that's good."

Maybe you've had a chicken biscuit, but you've never had anything that matches the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. Hey Mike, sup? pic.twitter.com/EGDJpwCfBc — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 5, 2020

The Frosty-ccino receives equal praise from the chef, although this time around he has no words left to describe the coffee-themed Frosty: "It's really that ... it's really that ... yeah."

No more doubts, no more hesitations, Frosty-ccino is the thing you've been missing in your morning. Pretty sure our boy Mike can't wait for this one. pic.twitter.com/9neoivhSqy — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 5, 2020

