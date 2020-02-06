Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Former McDonald's Chef Defects To Wendy's

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2020 9:57am   Comments
Share:
Former McDonald's Chef Defects To Wendy's

Chef Mike Haracz left his job as a Mcdonald's Corp's (NYSE: MCD) corporate chef in 2019 and appears to have defected to Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN).

What Happened

Haracz said in an August 2019 tweet that he left his post at McDonald's to assume a "more behind-the-scenes" role in the food industry.

On Wednesday, he made what appears to be a comeback in the fast food space and is promoting the soon-to-launch Wendy's breakfast menu.

Haracz said in a video posted on his Twitter profile and on Wendy's page that the smaller fast food chain should "stick to what it's good at" — that is, lunch and dinner.

He goes on to say he has "many doubts" that Wendy's can put together a compelling breakfast sandwich. But he proves himself wrong in the commercial.

After taking a bite of a Breakfast Baconator sandwich loaded with egg, sausage, bacon, and cheese, Haracz has just two words to say: "holy sh--."

In another commercial, Haracz samples the Wendy's Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit sandwich. He starts off by saying chicken for breakfast is not a good idea, but one bite changes his mind. This time around, he has three words to say: "Damn, that's good."

The Frosty-ccino receives equal praise from the chef, although this time around he has no words left to describe the coffee-themed Frosty: "It's really that ... it's really that ... yeah."

Related Links:

Wendy's Nationwide Breakfast Launch Is Coming Soon

The Latest Food Companies To Announce Ambitious Green Goals

Photo courtesy of Wendy's. 

Posted-In: breakfast Fast Food foodNews Restaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD + WEN)

McDonald's Announces New Seasonal Shamrock McFlurry
Wendy's Nationwide Breakfast Launch Is Coming Soon
Does McDonald's Have A Traffic Problem?
Amazon To Offer Hot Food, Espresso, Fountain Soda In California Convenience Store
Analyst Breaks Down If Starbucks Or McDonald's Has Bigger Exposure To China
With Investors Less Worried About Coronavirus, Focus Shifts To Earnings, Fed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga