44 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 29.9% to $1.00 in pre-market trading after reporting a 42% rise in sales volume for January.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) shares rose 23.1% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after surging 12.13% on Wednesday.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares rose 21.4% to $0.3399 in pre-market trading after the company entered into a partially binding Letter of Intent to purchase a drilling rig for Israel operations.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 15% to $28.15 in pre-market trading. Myomo shares ran wild Tuesday and the momentum continued in Wednesday's session also.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) rose 12.6% to $12.50 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its US Federal business to SAIC For $1.2 billion.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 9.2% to $17.40 in pre-market trading.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 9.4% to $32.00 in pre-market trading after declining 11.15% on Wednesday.
- Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 9.1% to $15.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also reaffirmed FY20 sales guidance.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) rose 8.9% to $0.1720 in pre-market trading after surging 11.50% on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) rose 8.7% to $9.90 in pre-market trading. The Capital Group Companies disclosed a 3.1% stake in Deutsche Bank.
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) rose 8.7% to $18.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) rose 6.5% to $56.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised FY20 guidance.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares rose 6% to $52.00 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 5.4% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.25% on Wednesday.
- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) rose 5.1% to $173.84 in pre-market trading.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 4.7% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after declining 21.47% on Wednesday.
- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) rose 4.3% to $27.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) rose 4% to $5.57 in pre-market trading.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) rose 3.9% to $38.80 in pre-market trading.
- CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) rose 3.4% to $53.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) rose 3.4% to $49.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) rose 2.7% to $22.46 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly sales.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) rose 2.5% to $67.25 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly earnings.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 60% to $0.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported enrollment for RECOVERY study of Tonmya was stopped due to 'inadequate separation from placebo at Week-12 based on interim analysis results of the first 50% of enrolled participants.'
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) fell 39.3% to $9.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q4 results and various analysts downgraded the stock.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 36.1% to $0.94 in pre-market trading. Rewalk Robotics priced public offering of 5.6 million units at $1.25 per unit.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) fell 13% to $67.34 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) fell 12.1% to $64.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell 11.7% to $3.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) fell 11% to $0.2656 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.41% on Wednesday.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) fell 9.7% to $6.33 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock of 6 million shares.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) fell 9.2% to $29.70 in pre-market trading. Peloton Interactive reported upbeat Q2 results, but issued weak Q3 revenue outlook.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) fell 7.9% to $1.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $50 million common stock offering.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) fell 7.7% to $7.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) fell 7.4% to $ 265.00 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its full-year forecast.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares fell 6.7% to $4.21 in pre-market trading after dropping 17.10% on Wednesday.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) fell 5.6% to $120.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) fell 5.4% to $14.70 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) fell 5.1% to $11.43 in pre-market trading after rising 7.50% on Wednesday.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) fell 5% to $306.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) fell 4.7% to $15.25 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below estimates and FY20 sales below estimates.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 4.7% to $699.97 in pre-market trading after declining 17.18% on Wednesday.
- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) fell 3.7% to $73.77 in pre-market trading.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 3.5% to $8.80 in pre-market trading after declining 8.88% on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.