90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares jumped 88.6% to close at $24.50 on Wednesday. Myomo shares surged around 115% on Tuesday after the company's MyoPro was approved for reimbursement by German health insurer BARMER.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares climbed 47% to close at $3.38 after the company received FDA approval for improved formulation of PANCREAZE with a 36-month shelf life.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares gained 37.7% to close at $14.56. Shares of several healthcare companies are trading higher as unconfirmed reported of progress towards a coronavirus treatment raise investor sentiment amid the virus outbreak. However, the WHO played down these reports and said there are no known treatments.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) shares climbed 29.2% to close at $21.49 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) gained 26.6% to close at $10.33.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) shares jumped 25.6% to close at $9.31 after the company reported upbeat Q4 sales and disclosed a deal with Elliott Mgmt.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) gained 24.9% to close at $4.26.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) climbed 23.7% to close at $3.34 after announcing a new $70,000,000 credit facility.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) gained 22.8% to close at $2.75.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) rose 20.8% to close at $4.41.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) shares jumped 19.7% to close at $78.94 following strong Q4 results.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) shares jumped 19.7% to close at $5.54 as markets gain momentum amid optimism regarding a potential coronavirus treatment.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares climbed 19.3% to close at $1.05. WPD Pharmaceuticals’ Annamycin drug received FDA approval of Fast Track designation.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) shares jumped 19.1% to close at $3.99.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) jumped 17.7% to close at $9.67.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) gained 17.6% to close at $3.14.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) climbed 17.5% to close at $332.87 following a report of a patent trial challenge by Mylan on '514 Tecfidera. The report suggests the company's patent claims remain valid.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 16.3% to close at $4.3250.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) surged 16.2% to close at $9.10 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) gained 16.1% to close at $4.55.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 15.9% to close at $2.40.
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) surged 15.4% to close at $19.80 following Q2 results.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) gained 15.3% to close at $3.24. JMP Securities upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from Market Perform to Market Outperform.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) climbed 15.2% to close at $19.98 after the company announced FDA clearance of IND application for BXCL501 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal symptoms.
- Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) climbed 14.5% to close at $12.18 following upbeat Q2 results.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) gained 14.3% to close at $5.58.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) surged 14% to close at $11.41.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) rose 13.7% to close at $3.32.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) gained 13.2% to close at $2.57.
- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) climbed 13.1% to close at $28.50 following Q2 revenue.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) gained 12.9% to close at $9.25 following Q1 results.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) rose 12.1% to close at $3.05. Predictive Oncology launched innovative specialty media for growing ovarian tumors in the lab.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) surged 12.1% to close at $5.10.
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) jumped 12.1% to close at $2.69.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) shares gained 11.8% to close at $8.43.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) rose 11.7% to close at $33.71 after the company reported FDA Fast Track designation granted to AL101 for treatment of patients with frontotemporal dementia.
- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) gained 11.6% to close at $2.89.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) rose 11.5% to close at $9.67.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) gained 11.3% to close at $2.57 on a rebound amid coronavirus fears.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) shares rose 11.1% to close at $6.20.
- O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI) surged 10.9% to close at $14.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares climbed 10.7% to close at $2.48.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares jumped 10.7% to close at $2.27.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) rose 10.6% to close at $5.20.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) gained 10.2% to close at $5.64 following strong Q3 sales.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) rose 10.2% to close at $0.4131 after surging 19.02% on Tuesday.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) surged 9.9% to close at $2.44 as markets gained momentum amid optimism regarding a potential coronavirus treatment.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares rose 9.4% to close at $2.79 following strong Q4 results.
- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) rose 9.3% to close at $30.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 8.5% to close at $3.18.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) surged 8.4% to close at $5.04. Menlo Therapeutics reported publication of Phase 2 results for serlopitant for treatment of pruritus associated with psoriasis in the 'Journal Of American Academy Of Dermatology.'
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) gained 8.3% to close at $33.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) gained 7.8% to close at $12.64 on a continued rebound amid coronavirus fears.
- Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) gained 7.2% to close at $165.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) climbed 6.7% to close at $108.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) shares rose 6.6% to close at $5.62.
- Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) rose 6.4% to close at $364.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares rose 6.2% to close at $7.36.
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) climbed 6% to close at $78.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Following earnings, Baird maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $72 to $85.
- QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) rose 5.1% to close at $34.87 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
Losers
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) shares tumbled 38.4% to close at $16.56 on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. Evercore ISI Group downgraded Plantronics from Outperform to In-Line and lowered the price target from $37 to $21.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares fell 27.6% to close at $26.80. LMP Automotive expects preliminary Q4 sales of $3.03 million and EPS of $(0.08).
- PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXN) dropped 25.1% to close at $39.40 after reporting weak Q4 sales.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) shares declined 24.5% to close at $32.00 after reporting a 2 million share common stock offering.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 21.5% to close at $1.50. Nano Dimension priced 2.3 million ADS public offering at $1.50 per ADS.
- Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) dropped 19.6% to close at $16.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) dipped 17.2% to close at $734.70 after days of upward momentum. The company reportedly suggested it will delay February delivery of some China-made Model 3 vehicles. Additionally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock to Hold.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) dropped 17.1% to close at $4.51.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares fell 16.5% to close at $3.40 after the company priced 27.83 million share offering at $3.25 per share.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) tumbled 14.7% to close at $16.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares tumbled 13.2% to close at $8.25. Phio Pharma reported a $1.74 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) fell 12.2% to close at $78.12 following Q4 results.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) dipped 11.2% to close at $29.25.
- New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) shares fell 11.1% to close at $62.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 & FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) dropped 10.8% to close at $4.21.
- ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) fell 10.5% to close at $32.02 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) dropped 10.2% to close at $4.83.
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) fell 9.8% to close at $38.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares declined 9.7% to close at $3.07.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) fell 9.6% to close at $2.25.
- Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) dropped 9.5% to close at $8.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) dropped 9.1% to close at $44.42.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 8.9% to close at $9.23 after declining 6.38% on Tuesday.
- Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) dropped 8.9% to close at $27.45. Afya launched proposed public offering of 11.521 million shares of common by selling shareholders.
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) fell 8.4% to close at $76.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI) shares declined 8.1% to close at $19.39 following weak quarterly sales.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) dropped 7.2% to close at $54.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. Summit Insight Group also downgraded the company from Hold to Sell.
- Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BILL) shares dropped 6.2% to close at $49.64.
- Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE: GNW) dipped 5.8% to close at $3.87 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) fell 4.9% to close at $120.76 after the company announced Vice President Dan Houser will leave the company in March.
