McDonald's Announces New Seasonal Shamrock McFlurry

No visit to McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) is complete without an ice cream treat and the fast-food giant has you covered for future visits with a new McFlurry.

McDonald's will not only re-introduce its seasonal mint-flavored Shamrock Shake but will combine it with its ice cream to create an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry.

The milkshake represents an "iconic, cult-favorite" item that was launched five decades ago.

The McFlurry includes the "unmistakable" Shamrock flavor with Oreo cookie pieces blended throughout.

"We've been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years and it's become synonymous with McDonald's ever since," said McDonald's Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. "We're excited to serve up a new way to experience the one-of-a-kind Shamrock flavor in our new OREO Shamrock McFlurry. Our chefs worked to get the perfect balance of OREO cookies and mint for this new delicious dessert. We can't wait for customers to get a taste this spring."

The Shamrock Shake should be considered as a "beloved cultural icon," said McDonald's Archivist Mike Bullington. Enjoying a beverage or the new McFlurry is a "seasonal tradition for many."

"We feel lucky to have such dedicated Shamrock fanatics, and hope to continue the legacy of this legendary treat for many more years to come," he said.

The Shamrock Shake will return to participating stores on Feb. 19.

