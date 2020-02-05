Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WHO Says There's No Effective Coronavirus Treatment Yet
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 05, 2020 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
WHO Says There's No Effective Coronavirus Treatment Yet

The World Health Organization said Wednesday there are no known effective therapeutics against the 2019-nCoV virus, or new coronavirus originating from China. 

WHO Recommends Coronavirus Trials  

The WHO declared the virus as a global health emergency last week.

On Wednesday, there were numerous reports that a research team at Zhejiang University had found an effective drug to treat people with coronavirus. Prices jumped amid unconfirmed virus treatment reports.

“There are no known effective therapeutics against this 2019-nCoV and WHO recommends enrollment into a randomized controlled trial to test efficacy and safety,” according to the WHO. 

This is not a time for fear, the WHO said: rather, it's a time for rational, evidence-based action and investment. There is still a window of opportunity to bring this outbreak under control, the organization said.

Coronavirus Death Toll

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 493 in China after more deaths were reported in Hubei province. So far there are 24,642 cases.

Anti-HIV Drugs Being Tested Against Coronavirus 

It could take many years to develop and test a vaccine and treatments.

There are reportedly existing drugs that are being used to see whether they have activity against the new virus. Researchers are trying antivirals used to treat HIV to fight the coronavirus.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has said it is also mobilizing resources at its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies to launch a multipronged response to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Johnson & Johnson said it has donated 300 boxes of its HIV medication Prezcobix to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center and Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University for use in research to support efforts in finding a solution against coronavirus.
The Bill Gates and Melinda Foundation said it will commit up to $100 million for the global response to the virus.

Johnson & Johnson Price Action

Johnson & Johnson shares were up 1.26% at $153.52 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $153.61 and a 52-week low of $126.10.

Related Link: WHO Declares Wuhan Coronavirus A Global Public Health Emergency

Photo by Dr. Graham Beards via Wikimedia

Posted-In: coronavirus World Health OrganizationNews Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Spins Off Slow-Growth Businesses, ZioPharm Announces Offering, PhaseBio Data
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Barron's Picks And Pans: Intel, Johnson & Johnson, T-Mobile And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Reports Positive Readout, Tonix Vaccine Candidate Aces Animal Study, Hologix's Weak Guidance
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Earnings, Hepion's NASH Candidate Beats Rival Drugs, Annovis Bio To Debut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga