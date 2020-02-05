WHO Says There's No Effective Coronavirus Treatment Yet

The World Health Organization said Wednesday there are no known effective therapeutics against the 2019-nCoV virus, or new coronavirus originating from China.

WHO Recommends Coronavirus Trials

The WHO declared the virus as a global health emergency last week.

On Wednesday, there were numerous reports that a research team at Zhejiang University had found an effective drug to treat people with coronavirus. Prices jumped amid unconfirmed virus treatment reports.

“There are no known effective therapeutics against this 2019-nCoV and WHO recommends enrollment into a randomized controlled trial to test efficacy and safety,” according to the WHO.

This is not a time for fear, the WHO said: rather, it's a time for rational, evidence-based action and investment. There is still a window of opportunity to bring this outbreak under control, the organization said.

Coronavirus Death Toll

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 493 in China after more deaths were reported in Hubei province. So far there are 24,642 cases.

Anti-HIV Drugs Being Tested Against Coronavirus

It could take many years to develop and test a vaccine and treatments.

There are reportedly existing drugs that are being used to see whether they have activity against the new virus. Researchers are trying antivirals used to treat HIV to fight the coronavirus.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has said it is also mobilizing resources at its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies to launch a multipronged response to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Johnson & Johnson said it has donated 300 boxes of its HIV medication Prezcobix to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center and Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University for use in research to support efforts in finding a solution against coronavirus.

The Bill Gates and Melinda Foundation said it will commit up to $100 million for the global response to the virus.

Johnson & Johnson Price Action

Johnson & Johnson shares were up 1.26% at $153.52 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $153.61 and a 52-week low of $126.10.

Related Link: WHO Declares Wuhan Coronavirus A Global Public Health Emergency

Photo by Dr. Graham Beards via Wikimedia.