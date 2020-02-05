Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2020 10:24am   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday morning, 67 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Interesting Facts:

  • Orange (NYSE: ORAN) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Marquie Gr (OTC: TMGI).
  • Maverick Tech Solns (OTC: MVRK) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 8.33% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • Orange (NYSE: ORAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
  • China Railway Group (OTC: CRWOY) stock hit $13.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.67% over the course of the day.
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYB) shares were up 1.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.95.
  • Shanghai Electric Group (OTC: SIELY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.21% on the day.
  • Pola Orbis Holdings (OTC: PORBF) stock moved down 9.11% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.66 to open trading.
  • Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCF) stock hit $3.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.26% over the course of the day.
  • Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.97 today morning. The stock traded up 1.8% over the session.
  • Graham Holdings (NYSE: GHC) stock hit a yearly low of $538.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.
  • Delek Drilling (OTC: DKDRF) stock moved down 23.37% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.00 to open trading.
  • Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) shares set a new yearly low of $18.50 this morning. The stock was down 35.97% on the session.
  • Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.45 today morning. The stock traded down 3.57% over the session.
  • EPS Holdings (OTC: EPLYF) stock hit a yearly low of $11.94 this morning. The stock was down 10.02% for the day.
  • Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) stock hit $15.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.01% over the course of the day.
  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Fairfax Africa Holdings (OTC: FFXXF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.05% for the day.
  • Akazoo (NASDAQ: SONG) shares hit a yearly low of $4.08 today morning. The stock was up 3.9% on the session.
  • Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) shares hit a yearly low of $10.37 today morning. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.
  • Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.
  • Ocwen Financial (NYSE: OCN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) shares moved up 0.91% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.52 to begin trading.
  • Tanzanian Gold (AMEX: TRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.51 today morning. The stock traded down 2.29% over the session.
  • Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMA) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.95.
  • Allied Esports (NASDAQ: AESE) stock hit a yearly low of $2.24 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL) shares set a new yearly low of $4.97 this morning. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.
  • Liquefied Natural Gas (OTC: LNGLY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.19% for the day.
  • MMJ Group Holdings (OTC: MMJJF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was up 5.56% for the day.
  • Journey Energy (OTC: JRNGF) stock hit $0.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Spring Bank (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares were up 0.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.10.
  • SRG Mining (OTC: SRGMF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.36 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.
  • Pan Orient Energy (OTC: POEFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.91% on the session.
  • Celadon Group (OTC: CGIPQ) shares fell to $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 27.08%.
  • UEX (OTC: UEXCF) shares moved down 13.94% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading.
  • Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) shares set a new yearly low of $1.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.
  • Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ: GSUM) stock moved up 0.86% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.10 to open trading.
  • Arianne Phosphate (OTC: DRRSF) shares were up 2.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.17.
  • SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) shares were down 3.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.50.
  • ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.81. Shares then traded down 10.53%.
  • Citation Growth (OTC: CGOTF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.55% over the rest of the day.
  • Redline Communications (OTC: RDLCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 17.65%.
  • GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) stock moved down 12.08% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to open trading.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.23 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.86%.
  • BTU Metals (OTC: BTUMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.11, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Yippy (OTC: YIPI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Real Goods Solar (OTC: RGSE) shares fell to $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 98.31%.
  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares moved down 20.42% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.55 to begin trading.
  • GBLT (OTC: GBLTF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.
  • Kange (OTC: KGNR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.
  • Life Insurance (OTC: LINSA) stock hit a yearly low of $15.01 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Long Blockchain (OTC: LBCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 90.45%.
  • Sanatana Resources (OTC: SADMF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 29.8% on the session.
  • Micron Waste Technologies (OTC: MICWF) stock hit $0.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.55% over the course of the day.
  • Generation Next Franchise (OTC: VEND) shares fell to $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 30.69%.
  • Olivut Resources (OTC: OLVRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 44.63% for the day.
  • Metalex Ventures (OTC: MXTLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 66.67%.
  • Grizzly Discoveries (OTC: GZDIF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 50.0% on the session.
  • Digerati Technologies (OTC: DTGI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.
  • NanoTech Entertainment (OTC: NTEK) stock hit $0.001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 53.85% over the course of the day.
  • TPT Global Tech (OTC: TPTW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0017 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.32% on the day.
  • 2050 Motors (OTC: ETFM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000096 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Maverick Tech Solns (OTC: MVRK) stock hit $0.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 34.53% over the course of the day.
  • All American Pet Co (OTC: AAPT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.5% for the day.
  • Startech Labs (OTC: LAAB) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.65 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Sirrus (OTC: SRUP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • Jammin Java (OTC: JAMN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
  • Marquie Gr (OTC: TMGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00235 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 8.33%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPT + AESE)

90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
62 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
46 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Allied Esports' HyperX Arena In Vegas Hosting 'Fortnite,' 'Call Of Duty' Tournaments This Weekend
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga