Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 67 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Interesting Facts:

Orange (NYSE: ORAN) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Marquie Gr (OTC: TMGI) .

. Maverick Tech Solns (OTC: MVRK) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 8.33% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Orange (NYSE: ORAN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.80 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.

China Railway Group (OTC: CRWOY) stock hit $13.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.67% over the course of the day.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYB) shares were up 1.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.95.

Shanghai Electric Group (OTC: SIELY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.21% on the day.

Pola Orbis Holdings (OTC: PORBF) stock moved down 9.11% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.66 to open trading.

Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCF) stock hit $3.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.26% over the course of the day.

Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.97 today morning. The stock traded up 1.8% over the session.

Graham Holdings (NYSE: GHC) stock hit a yearly low of $538.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.

Delek Drilling (OTC: DKDRF) stock moved down 23.37% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.00 to open trading.

Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) shares set a new yearly low of $18.50 this morning. The stock was down 35.97% on the session.

Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.45 today morning. The stock traded down 3.57% over the session.

EPS Holdings (OTC: EPLYF) stock hit a yearly low of $11.94 this morning. The stock was down 10.02% for the day.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) stock hit $15.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.01% over the course of the day.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ: REDU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Fairfax Africa Holdings (OTC: FFXXF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.05% for the day.

Akazoo (NASDAQ: SONG) shares hit a yearly low of $4.08 today morning. The stock was up 3.9% on the session.

Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) shares hit a yearly low of $10.37 today morning. The stock was down 0.67% on the session.

Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE: OCN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) shares moved up 0.91% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.52 to begin trading.

Tanzanian Gold (AMEX: TRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.51 today morning. The stock traded down 2.29% over the session.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTC: EMMA) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.95.

Allied Esports (NASDAQ: AESE) stock hit a yearly low of $2.24 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL) shares set a new yearly low of $4.97 this morning. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.

Liquefied Natural Gas (OTC: LNGLY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.19% for the day.

MMJ Group Holdings (OTC: MMJJF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.10 this morning. The stock was up 5.56% for the day.

Journey Energy (OTC: JRNGF) stock hit $0.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

Spring Bank (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares were up 0.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.10.

SRG Mining (OTC: SRGMF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.36 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.

Pan Orient Energy (OTC: POEFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.62 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.91% on the session.

Celadon Group (OTC: CGIPQ) shares fell to $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 27.08%.

UEX (OTC: UEXCF) shares moved down 13.94% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading.

Blue Hat Interactive (NASDAQ: BHAT) shares set a new yearly low of $1.17 this morning. The stock was down 3.2% on the session.

Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ: GSUM) stock moved up 0.86% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.10 to open trading.

Arianne Phosphate (OTC: DRRSF) shares were up 2.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.17.

SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) shares were down 3.23% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.50.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.81. Shares then traded down 10.53%.

Citation Growth (OTC: CGOTF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.55% over the rest of the day.

Redline Communications (OTC: RDLCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 17.65%.

GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) stock moved down 12.08% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to open trading.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.23 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.86%.

BTU Metals (OTC: BTUMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.11, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Yippy (OTC: YIPI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Real Goods Solar (OTC: RGSE) shares fell to $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 98.31%.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares moved down 20.42% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.55 to begin trading.

GBLT (OTC: GBLTF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.16% on the session.

Kange (OTC: KGNR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.

Life Insurance (OTC: LINSA) stock hit a yearly low of $15.01 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Long Blockchain (OTC: LBCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 90.45%.

Sanatana Resources (OTC: SADMF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 29.8% on the session.

Micron Waste Technologies (OTC: MICWF) stock hit $0.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.55% over the course of the day.

Generation Next Franchise (OTC: VEND) shares fell to $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 30.69%.

Olivut Resources (OTC: OLVRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 44.63% for the day.

Metalex Ventures (OTC: MXTLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 66.67%.

Grizzly Discoveries (OTC: GZDIF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 50.0% on the session.

Digerati Technologies (OTC: DTGI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.

NanoTech Entertainment (OTC: NTEK) stock hit $0.001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 53.85% over the course of the day.

TPT Global Tech (OTC: TPTW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0017 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.32% on the day.

2050 Motors (OTC: ETFM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000096 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Maverick Tech Solns (OTC: MVRK) stock hit $0.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 34.53% over the course of the day.

All American Pet Co (OTC: AAPT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.5% for the day.

Startech Labs (OTC: LAAB) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.65 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Sirrus (OTC: SRUP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

Jammin Java (OTC: JAMN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

Marquie Gr (OTC: TMGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00235 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 8.33%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.