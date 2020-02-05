68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Market Overview

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 05, 2020 5:56am   Comments
Gainers

  • Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares climbed 114.7% to close at $12.99 on Tuesday after the company's MyoPro was approved for reimbursement by German health insurer BARMER.
  • iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares surged 61.7% to close at $0.4398 after the company announced the joint development of a coronavirus vaccine with Beijing CC-Pharming.
  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) rose 31.6% to close at $10.58.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares gained 28.1% to close at $1.23 after the company announced it has been awarded a three-year contract to supply 5,000 body cameras to its national police force for an expected total of $4 million.
  • Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) shares gained 26.8% to close at $12.31 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) climbed 21.8% to close at $8.39.
  • Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 20.3% to close at $2.49.
  • BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) surged 19.4% to close at $17.70.
  • Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) shares surged 17.7% to close at $11.20. Shares of basic materials companies are trading higher amid a rebound in global equities following last week's selloff on coronavirus fears.
  • Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) gained 16.9% to close at $3.04.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) surged 16.9% to close at $24.01 following Q1 results.
  • Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) shares rose 16.8% to close at $27.72 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) gained 16.6% to close at $6.73.
  • Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE: GRAM) rose 16.3% to close at $2.85.
  • Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) gained 15.7% to close at $19.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares gained 15.6% to close at $36.24. Needham maintained Luckin Coffee with a Buy and raised the price target from $27 to $40.
  • Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) climbed 14.4% to close at $33.04.
  • Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) gained 14% to close at $6.52.
  • YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares rose 13.8% to close at $2.55.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained 13.7% to close at $887.06 on continued momentum following recent positive catalysts, including recent steep analyst price target raises from Argus and Ark Invest. Investor Ron Baron today said he expects $1 trillion in revenue in 10 years and is not selling shares amid the rally.
  • Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) shares climbed 13.1% to close at $33.25 after reporting Q4 results.
  • RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ: ROLL) surged 13% to close at $173.58 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) rose 13% to close at $5.82.
  • Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) gained 12.4% to close at $2.53.
  • Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) rose 12.4% to close at $4.81.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) gained 12.3% to close at $10.83.
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares gained 12.2% to close at $3.97.
  • Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) gained 12% to close at $13.74.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) rose 12% to close at $86.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) shares gained 11.9% to close at $90.43.
  • CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 11.8% to close at $3.40 after the company reported establishment of new company, Qinson Credit Card Services, to cater to credit card service demands of financial industry.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) shares gained 11.1% to close at $4.51.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) rose 10% to close at $38.55 after gaining 7.22% on Monday.
  • Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) shares surged 9.4% to close at $121.82 after the company reported strong Q3 results and raised FY20 EPS guidance.
  • Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) rose 9.2% to close at $123.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) gained 8.6% to close at $250.74.
  • Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) gained 8.1% to close at $84.83 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) gained 7.9% to close at $38.35.
  • Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares jumped 7.4% to close at $32.12.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) surged 6.3% to close at $67.71 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) rose 5.5% to close at $36.45. Goldman Sachs upgraded WW International from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $26 to $48.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 5.2% to close at $15.55.
  • BP PLC (NYSE: BP) rose 3.6% to close at $36.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.105 per share.

Losers

  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 26.3% to close at $1.18 after surging 28.00% on Monday.
  • EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) dipped 25.5% to close at $5.01 after reporting weak Q1 results.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 21% to close at $10.02 after declining 5.30% on Monday.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares dropped 20.7% to close at $1.80.
  • BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 20.6% to close at $4.09.
  • Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares dipped 20% to close at $2.20.
  • Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares fell 20% to close at $1.72 after declining 26.1% on Monday.
  • Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares tumbled 19.9% to close at $2.78 on Tuesday after falling 20.1% on Monday.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares fell 19% to close at $0.2699 after climbing 7.42% on Monday.
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares fell 16.2% to close at $2.48.
  • Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 16.2% to close at $2.44.
  • Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares declined 15.8% to close at $2.24.
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) fell 15.6% to close at $6.12.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) fell 15.1% to close at $2.36 after the company priced 3.191 million share common stock offering for gross proceeds $7.5 million.
  • Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) dropped 14% to close at $1.91. Nano Dimension priced 2.3 million ADS public offering at $1.50 per ADS after the bell.
  • Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) fell 12.8% to close at $4.10.
  • MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) dropped 12.3% to close at $44.12.
  • Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 11.8% to close at $5.21 after declining 12.05% on Monday.
  • Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) dropped 11% to close at $29.37.
  • Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares tumbled 10.9% to close at $4.50.
  • Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) fell 9.8% to close at $12.85.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 9% to close at $2.73 as the stock continues to experience volatility amid the coronavirus spread. The company has been working on a coronavirus screening.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 6.4% to close at $10.13 after dropping 34.49% on Monday.
  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) dropped 5.8% to close at $5.24.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 5.1% to close at $3.71.

