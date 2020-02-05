Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for January is scheduled for release at 8:15 a.m. ET.
- Data on international trade for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for January is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM's non-manufacturing index for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.
