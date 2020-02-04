Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

eBay Stock Surge As Report Says NYSE Owner Offered Takeover Deal
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 04, 2020 11:06pm   Comments
Share:
eBay Stock Surge As Report Says NYSE Owner Offered Takeover Deal

The shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) surged on Tuesday as the Wall Street Journal reported that the Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) had offered a takeover deal to the e-commerce company.

What Happened

The New York Stock Exchange owner ICE approached eBay with a takeover offer for the second time recently, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

According to the Journal, the deal values eBay at more than $30 billion, a premium on its market value of $28 billion at the time.

ICE is only interested in buying eBay core marketplace business, the Journal said, but not the classifieds unit, which eBay has been looking to sell.

eBay Not Engaged In ‘Meaningful Way,' ICE Says

In a statement later on Tuesday, after markets closed, ICE confirmed its interest in the e-coomerce giant but said that the company wasn't responding to its offer.

"ICE approached eBay to explore a range of potential opportunities that might create value for the shareholders of both companies. eBay has not engaged in a meaningful way. We are not in negotiations regarding the sale of all or part of eBay," it said.

Price Action

eBay's shares closed 8.78% higher at $37.41 on Tuesday. The stock traded slightly slower in the after-hours market at $37.20 as ICE put out the statement.

ICE's shares closed 7.45% lower at $92.59, recovering slightly in after-hours at $93.22.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: eBay Inc intercontinental exchangeNews Offerings Markets Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY + ICE)

Latest E-Commerce Market Share Numbers Highlight Amazon's Dominance
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Starboard Says eBay 'Deeply Undervalued,' Calls For Classifieds Spin-Off
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Feb. 4, 2020: GOOGL, DIS, EBAY, F, IBIO
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga