Rockstar VP Dan Houser To Leave Take-Two Interactive

Dan Houser, Vice President of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO), will leave the company in March 2020 according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

What Happened

The filing with the SEC indicates that March 11, 2020, would be the last working day for Houser at Take-Two Interactive, the holding company which owns labels such as Rockstar Games and 2K.

The company said in the filing, “After an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019, Dan Houser, Vice President, Creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company. [..] We are extremely grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects.”

The exit of Houser was announced by the video game news source Nibel on Twitter. Nibel also attached the SEC document containing the details regarding Houser’s departure.

Why It Matters

Dan Houser is a co-founder of Rockstar games along with his brother Sam Houser, the president at Rockstar Games. According to the technology portal The Verge, Dan House prominently contributed to lead titles such as “Grand Theft Auto,” “Max Payne,” and “Red Dead Redemption.”

Houser has quit Take-Two Interactive just before the company is set to announce its fiscal third-quarter 2020 results on Thursday.

Price Action

Take-Two Interactive shares closed at $126.93 at press time on Tuesday, losing 5.58% after hours.