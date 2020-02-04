Nvidia GeForce Now Game Streaming Is Now Available

After a long beta period, video gamers can now sign up for Nvidia Corporation's (NASDAQ: NVDA) $5-a-month GeForce Now service, a cloud gaming service that could challenge Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Stadia.

Nvidia's service will differentiate itself by allowing players to play games they own anywhere instead of having to buy new ones or subscribe to a library of games. GeForce Now allows players to play the games they own via Steam, Activision-Blizzard's (NASDAQ: ATVI) Battle.net or Uplay, allowing players to play games they already own by signing into the service they own it on through Nvidia's service.

"You bought it, you own it," the company says on its website. "Connect to your favorite stores and stream your library of games. You make your purchase on your personal store account, your games will always stay with you."

GeForce Now officially supports about 400 games.

As of now, GeForce Now will work on PC, Mac, Android phones and Android TVs, according to a review in PCWorld.

Nvidia Stock Up

Nvidia shares closed up 2.83% on Tuesday at $247.13.

