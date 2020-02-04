14 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Walt Disney (NASDAQ: DIS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Unum Group (NASDAQ: UNM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Prudential Financial (NASDAQ: PRU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
Losers
- Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- ZIOPHARM (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
- Ford Motor Company (NASDAQ: F) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Boot Barn (NASDAQ: BOOT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- Knowles Corporation (NASDAQ: KN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- New Relic (NASDAQ: NEWR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 & FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Plantronics (NASDAQ: PLT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
