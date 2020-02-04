Market Overview

14 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2020 5:04pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Walt Disney (NASDAQ: DIS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Unum Group (NASDAQ: UNM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Prudential Financial (NASDAQ: PRU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ: PAA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

Losers

  • Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • ZIOPHARM (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
  • Ford Motor Company (NASDAQ: F) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Boot Barn (NASDAQ: BOOT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Knowles Corporation (NASDAQ: KN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
  • New Relic (NASDAQ: NEWR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 & FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Plantronics (NASDAQ: PLT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

