Super Bowl Beer Consumption Down Overall: Michelob Sales Rise, Bud Light Falls

Beer and football remain a natural pairing, but not so much in 2020 compared to prior years, according to BeerBoard.

Kansas City An Exception

BeerBoard, a real-time data, insights and consumer engagement platform, said in a Monday report that total beer volume fell 1.3% year-over-year on Super Bowl Sunday. The data is compiled from readouts at national casual dining concepts and major regional and independent bars.

Beer sales in Kansas City rose 21.3% from 2019, but beer sales in San Francisco were mostly flat year-over-year at negative 3%.

Bud Light In Decline

BeerBoard's data breaks down beer sales by category, which could offer investors insights into who is winning the ultra-competitive and declining beer space.

The biggest winner in terms of year-over-year gains was Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) as sales of Michelob Ultra rose 28.7% and sales of Modelo rose 27%.

The third-biggest winner was Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE: TAP), as sales of Coors Light rose 10.9%. On the other hand, Budweiser's Bud Light sales fell 22%.

IPA sales were up 28%, followed by lagers at 6.7%. Sales of light lager were down 1.2%.

