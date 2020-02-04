Super Bowl LIV Cracks 100 Million US Viewers

Super Bowl LIV was watched by just under 100 million viewers on the Fox television broadcast and slightly more than that when counting other platforms, according to Nielsen data. Viewership was up 2% over the number that watched last year.

Adweek reported the Super Bowl likely brought in a record $435 million in ad revenue for Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA), a year-over-year increase of nearly 30%, based on data from analytics firm Kantar.

The game drew an average of 99.9 million viewers on Fox, likely boosted by the halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira — which actually averaged 103 million viewers, a few more than the game broadcast as a whole.

First Ratings Increase In 5 Years

The game, in which the Kansas City Chiefs came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, saw its first ratings increase in five years, following a period during which the NFL has worried about declining interest amid controversy over head injuries and player political statements.

The game may have benefitted from the two teams in contention, neither of which had been in a Super Bowl in years. In Kansas City, the game hit a massive 89 share, and at one point during the fourth quarter, 97% of all Nielsen-monitored TV viewers in the Kansas City area were tuned in to the Super Bowl. The San Francisco market also turned in strong viewership.

Even so, it was the second straight year in which the broadcast missed the 100-million mark on TV alone after a nearly decade-long run where the broadcast topped that mark.

Regular Season NFL Views Up

Regular-season NFL game viewership was up about 5% this year over the 2018-2019 season, and the first two rounds of the playoffs also attracted more viewers, though the Jan. 19 conference championship games were both down in viewers from last year.

Super Bowl LIV was also the most-watched ever in Canada, with an average audience of 9.5 million viewers on the three Bell Media-owned Canadian broadcasters that have rights to the NFL: CTV, TSN and RDS, according to data from Numeris. Bell Media is a subsidiary of BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE).

Fox Corp stock was trading 1.61% higher at $38.20 at the time of publication.

