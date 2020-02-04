55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares surged 142.5% to $14.68 after the company's MyoPro was approved for reimbursement by German health insurer BARMER.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares climbed 77% to $1.699 after the company announced it has been awarded a three-year contract to supply 5,000 body cameras to its national police force for an expected total of $4 million.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) shares jumped 68.5% to $0.4584 after the company announced the joint development of a coronavirus vaccine with Beijing CC-Pharming.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) gained 28.3% to $3.8997 after the company reported establishment of new company, Qinson Credit Card Services, to cater to credit card service demands of financial industry.
- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) shares climbed 22.2% to $11.86 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 18.1% to $2.445.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) shares surged 14.7% to $10.92. Shares of basic materials companies are trading higher amid a rebound in global equities following last week's selloff on coronavirus fears.
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) shares gained 14.4% to $27.17 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) shares climbed 14.2% to $33.57 after reporting Q4 results.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) gained 13.3% to $2.5496.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) gained 12.8% to $7.77.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 12.7% to $878.94 on continued momentum following recent positive catalysts, including recent steep analyst price target raises from Argus and Ark Invest. Investor Ron Baron today said he expects $1 trillion in revenue in 10 years and is not selling shares amid the rally.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) shares climbed 12.5% to $2.52.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) jumped 12.5% to $6.49.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) gained 11% to $2.43.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares jumped 10.8% to $3.925
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) surged 10.5% to $70.39 following better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) gained 10.2% to $86.41 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) gained 10.1% to $18.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped 9.6% to $4.45.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) rose 9% to $123.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares rose 9% to $34.14. Needham maintained Luckin Coffee with a Buy and raised the price target from $27 to $40.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) gained 9% to $13.37.
- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) shares surged 9% to $121.40 after the company reported strong Q3 results and raised FY20 EPS guidance.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) shares gained 8.3% to $87.46.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares jumped 7.9% to $32.27.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) rose 7.2% to $247.29.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) rose 7.1% to $37.55 after gaining 7.22% on Monday.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) rose 6.8% to $36.91. Goldman Sachs upgraded WW International from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $26 to $48.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) gained 6.7% to $82.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) rose 6.4% to $37.80.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 5.4% to $15.58.
- BP PLC (NYSE: BP) rose 3.9% to $36.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.105 per share.
Losers
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares dipped 24.5% to $2.62 after falling 20.1% on Monday.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares declined 23.3% to $1.65 after declining 26.1% on Monday.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares tumbled 21% to $4.07.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 20.6% to $1.27 after surging 28.00% on Monday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 20.1% to $10.14 after declining 5.30% on Monday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares declined 19.8% to $2.3746.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 19% to $8.77 after dropping 34.49% on Monday.
- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) fell 18.8% to $5.46 after reporting weak Q1 results.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares declined 18.7% to $2.2372.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) fell 16.4% to $2.3250 after the company priced 3.191 million share common stock offering for gross proceeds $7.5 million.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 16.2% to $2.44.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) shares declined 15.9% to $0.2801 after climbing 7.42% on Monday.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares dropped 15% to $1.9258.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 15% to $2.55 as the stock continues to experience volatility amid the coronavirus spread. The company has been working on a coronavirus screening.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) fell 13.7% to $1.96 after rising 44.59% on Monday.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 13.4% to $5.12 after declining 12.05% on Monday.
- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) shares dipped 12.6% to $9.92.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) dropped 12.6% to $4.87.
- Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares declined 9.1% to $2.42.
- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares tumbled 8.9% to $4.60.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 8.7% to $3.57.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) fell 3.8% to $1,430.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
