FreightWaves NOW: Coronavirus And Weather Is Impacting Freight
FreightWaves  
February 04, 2020 11:39am   Comments
In this episode, Market Expert Donny Gilbert talks to brokers about how snow is affecting Western markets, Director of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland brings you the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, and Market Expert Mike Baudendistel looks at the Freightos Baltic Daily Index to see there is a correlation between Coronavirus and shipping from China.

