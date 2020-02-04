Market Overview

Starboard Says eBay 'Deeply Undervalued,' Calls For Classifieds Spin-Off
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 04, 2020 10:00am   Comments
Activist investor Starboard Value sent a letter to eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) on Tuesday calling the company ‘'deeply undervalued,” and said it sees significant opportunities through operational and strategic initiatives.

Last year, eBay agreed to sell its ticketing unit StubHub after coming under pressure from Starboard and Elliott Management Corp.

The e-commerce platform committed to an operating review to “target operational excellence … in order to drive enhanced revenue and operating income growth” and a strategic review “of its asset portfolio, including but not limited to StubHub and eBay Classifieds Group," Starboard said in the letter.

Not enough progress has been made by eBay in the 12 months since the commitments were made, Starboard managing member Peter Field said in the letter.
“No clarity has been provided on a separation of classifieds, the operating review targets anticipate only limited margin expansion while revenue growth has continued to decelerate, and the company has neither added a new director nor announced the departure of an incumbent independent director.”

Starboard Value says it hopes and expects to continue an open and constructive dialogue regarding ways to create value at eBay.

The stock was trading 0.61% higher at $34.60 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $42 and a 52-week low of $33.53.

Posted-In: Elliott Management Starboard Value StubHubNews Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

