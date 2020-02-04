Macau Shuts Casinos Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Hong Kong Reports First Death

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus-related death Tuesday, the second recorded outside mainland China, according to Reuters reports.

Macau, the Chinese territory and the world’s biggest gambling hub, has asked casino operators to close for two weeks to help curb the spread of the virus.

Hundreds Dead In Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has so far killed 427 people and threatened the global economy. It is estimated China’s market has lost $400 billion in stock value due to the outbreak.

The first fatality in Hong Kong is a 39-year-old man with an underlying illness who had visited China’s Wuhan city, the epicenter of the outbreak, Reuters reports.

So far, the total number of infections in mainland China is just over 20,400, and there have been nearly 200 cases elsewhere across 24 countries. The second most-impacted country is Thailand.

Macau Casino Price Action

Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares were trading down 0.92% at $127.40 in Tuesday’s premarket session.

Sands China Ltd. (OTC: SCHYF) shares were trading down 1.21% at $4.89 in Tuesday’s premarket session.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares were trading down 1.04% at $20.02 in Tuesday’s premarket session.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares were trading down 0.67% at $31 in Tuesday’s pre-market session.

