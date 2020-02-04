85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) shares climbed 96.5% to close at $0.92 on Monday after gaining 11.50% on Friday.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) shares climbed 50.7% to close at $4.25.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares gained 35.5% to close at $2.75 after the company reported NCI grant of $4.2 million to Stony Brook University to advance FABP5 inhibitor cancer program.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) jumped 40.6% to close at $28.88 after the company announced its Phase 2 WILLOW study of INS1007 met both primary and key secondary endpoints.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares jumped 28% to close at $1.60. Vaxart shares jumped over 72% Friday after the company announced the initiation of a coronavirus vaccine program.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) rose 22.1% to close at $3.32.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) climbed 20.7% to close at $4.5850.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares gained 19.9% to close at $780.00. Argus analyst Bill Selesky reiterated his Buy rating for Tesla and raised his price target from $556 to $808.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares rose 16.3% to close at $3.42.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares jumped 16.2% to close at $3.65.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) gained 15.6% to close at $3.18.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) rose 15.3% to close at $25.13.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares gained 14.9% to close at $87.66.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose 14.7% to close at $3.28 after the company was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for its ANAVEX 2-73.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares jumped 14.6% to close at $4.24.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) climbed 13.5% to close at $17.27. The company on Sunday submitted an updated reorganization plan, which includes a new board and updated financial payments to wildfire victims.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) gained 13.4% to close at $29.27. US FTC said it filed suit to block Edgewell Personal Care Company's acquisition of Harry's, Inc.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) rose 13% to close at $19.84.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) gained 12.9% to close at $41.63.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 11.7% to close at $2.86 after the company announced execution of definitive agreements for up to an anticipated $70 million debt reduction via exercise of existing warrants and $42 million in new financing.
- Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) rose 11.4% to close at $26.64.
- Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE: GRAM) gained 11.4% to close at $2.45.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) shares jumped 11.2% to close at $7.25.
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) rose 11.1% to close at $6.89.
- CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) gained 10.9% to close at $1.32. CTI BioPharma said it established an accelerated approval pathway for Pacritinib in treating myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia following a meeting with the FDA. The company also announced a $60 million rights offering.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) gained 10.8% to close at $55.29.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) jumped 10.6% to close at $5.73.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 10.5% to close at $3.15 after the company announced it submitted a new drug application for its Berotraistat to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares gained 10.4% to close at $5.50.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) surged 10.2% to close at $6.50.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) shares gained 10.2% to close at $240.99.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares rose 10.1% to close at $2.61.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares jumped 10% to close at $2.65.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) rose 10% to close at $14.34.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) gained 9.7% to close at $43.17.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) gained 9.6% to close at $87.32 after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $86 to $100.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares rose 9.6% to close at $8.64.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) gained 9.5% to close at $5.17.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares rose 9.1% to close at $7.88.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares surged 8.4% to close at $2.84.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) gained 8.3% to close at $21.54 after Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $21 to $35 per share.
- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) gained 8% to close at $6.72.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) shares climbed 6.7% to close at $4.49 after announcing debt refinancing agreement.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares rose 6.3% to close at $33.01 following a positive FDA verdict for Aimunne'speanut allergy drug. The FDA approved Palforzia allergen powder for treating patients with confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) gained 5.8% to close at $2.00 after the company announced its Aurora River production facility has received EU Good Manufacturing Practice certification. The company also announced this will increase total production capacity available to serve international medical markets by 230%
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose 5.6% to close at $130.49 after the company raised its Q4 forecast.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) shares gained 5.6% to close at $4.85.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) gained 5% to close at $66.36 following reports the company's Remdesivir will undergo a trial for the Coronavirus.
Losers
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares tumbled 39.7% to close at $17.15 on Monday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares declined 34.5% to close at $10.98. Investors who made money in coronavirus-related stocks were taking some profit Monday morning. Following a 40% rally on Friday and up nearly 400% since the middle of January, NanoViricides shares were down over 30% Monday.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 31.2% to close at $2.91 after gaining 34.3% on Friday.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) fell 26.1% to close at $2.15 after climbing 25.43% on Friday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 23.9% to close at $2.96 after climbing 20.1% on Friday.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) dropped 22.2% to close at $22.86 following downbeat Q2 sales.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) dipped 20.1% to close at $3.47.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) dropped 18.1% to close at $4.81.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) dipped 18.1% to close at $4.76.
- Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) dropped 16.5% to close at $20.92.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares declined 15.7% to close at $3.18.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) fell 14.4% to close at $22.81.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) shares declined 14.4% to close at $14.25.
- ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) tumbled 14% to close at $19.91 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 14% to close at $5.18.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) tumbled 13.7% to close at $3.91, selling off from highs. Shares spiked in recent weeks as the company has been seen as a potential candidate for a coronavirus vaccine but analysts note limited visibility and competition from larger peers.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) dropped 13.5% to close at $2.11.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) dipped 13.5% to close at $5.57.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) fell 12.9% to close at $2.77.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) dropped 12.7% to close at $2.00.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 12.1% to close at $5.91. Alpha Pro Tech said it is increasing its face mask production in response to the Wuhan Coronavirus.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) shares dipped 12.1% to close at $0.73.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares fell 11.6% to close at $9.67.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 11.4% to close at $2.36.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) shares fell 11% to close at $19.52.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 10.8% to close at $0.1390 after dropping 5.23% on Friday.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 10.6% to close at $6.81.
- Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) shares fell 10% to close at $4.95.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares fell 10% to close at $2.07.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) dipped 9.9% to close at $4.63.
- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) fell 9.9% to close at $2.73.
- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares dropped 9.8% to close at $8.88.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) shares declined 9.7% to close at $40.07.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) dipped 9.6% to close at $2.83.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 8% to close at $3.00 after climbing 20.74% on Friday.
- Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG) dropped 7.7% to close at $4.70.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) fell 7% to close at $3.70.
