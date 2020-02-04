Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Co-Founder's Asana Files To Go Public Via Direct Listing
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 04, 2020 5:12am   Comments
Share:
Facebook Co-Founder's Asana Files To Go Public Via Direct Listing

Workplace management application Asana has filed their S-1 form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as it seeks to go public, the company announced Monday.

Asana will go public via a direct listing, a company spokesperson told Bloomberg.

This means that the company will not create any new shares and instead rely on selling the existing shares held by investors, founders, employees, and others directly to the market.

Some of the other companies that have preferred direct listing over the traditional initial public offering have included music streaming company Spotify Technologies S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) and fellow workspace platform developer Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK).

The New York Stock Exchange in November last year filed a new proposal with the S.E.C. that aims to make a direct listing more accessible to companies.

Asana was founded by Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and former Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) employee Justin Rosenstein in 2008.

Photo Credit: Asana Blog

Posted-In: Asana BloombergNews IPOs SEC Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + FB)

Zuckerberg's Friend Dropbox CEO Houston Joins Facebook Board Of Directors
Amazon Testing Online Platform To Let Merchants Shop For Loans: Report
Alphabet Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings
7 Stocks Moving In Monday's After Hours
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Google Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
3 Sector ETFs To Play Ahead Of Alphabet, Disney Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga