Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bridge Strikes, Oil Tanks, 21-Day Water Fasts, And Coronavirus Spreads
FreightWaves  
February 03, 2020 4:36pm   Comments
Share:
Bridge Strikes, Oil Tanks, 21-Day Water Fasts, And Coronavirus Spreads

On today's episode, Dooner and Chad are here to nurse your Super Bowl-induced hangovers with news about Connecticut's controversial truck tolling plan, a $7.4 million bridge strike verdict, and coronavirus extends Chinese New Year shutdowns. Craig Fuller fills us in on why the oil market may be tanking. Chad Boblett, purveyor of Rate Per Mile Masters, talks trucker health. We'll also find out how he's doing after his, just completed, 21-day water fast.

J.B. Hunt's (NASDAQ: JBHT) Jose Socorro dials-in to talk about personal branding and the art of public speaking. Big Deal Little Deals about coronavirus taking a bite out of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), IKEA, Trader Joe's, avocados, and so much more.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Watch the LIVE video

Visit our sponsor

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: coronavirus Crude OilNews Health Care Commodities Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (AAPL + JBHT)

Here's How Large Apple Option Traders Are Positioning Following Coronavirus Outbreak
Apple's 'China Growth Renaissance' Unlikely To Be Hurt By Coronavirus, Analyst Says
Surprise, Surprise: Stocks Wearing Their Rally Hats Despite China Market Tanking
Barron's Picks And Pans: Intel, Johnson & Johnson, T-Mobile And More
MAGA: A Look At The Trillion Dollar Market Cap Club
Nothing But Blue Skies For Microsoft
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga