Bridge Strikes, Oil Tanks, 21-Day Water Fasts, And Coronavirus Spreads

On today's episode, Dooner and Chad are here to nurse your Super Bowl-induced hangovers with news about Connecticut's controversial truck tolling plan, a $7.4 million bridge strike verdict, and coronavirus extends Chinese New Year shutdowns. Craig Fuller fills us in on why the oil market may be tanking. Chad Boblett, purveyor of Rate Per Mile Masters, talks trucker health. We'll also find out how he's doing after his, just completed, 21-day water fast.

J.B. Hunt's (NASDAQ: JBHT) Jose Socorro dials-in to talk about personal branding and the art of public speaking. Big Deal Little Deals about coronavirus taking a bite out of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), IKEA, Trader Joe's, avocados, and so much more.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Watch the LIVE video

Visit our sponsor

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Image Sourced from Pixabay