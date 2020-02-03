61 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) shares jumped 88% to $0.88 after gaining 11.50% on Friday.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares climbed 50.3% to $3.05 after the company reported NCI grant of $4.2 million to Stony Brook University to advance FABP5 inhibitor cancer program.
- Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) surged 32.1% to $27.13 after the company announced its Phase 2 WILLOW study of INS1007 met both primary and key secondary endpoints.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares climbed 30.1% to $6.48 after the company announced plans to acquire Chongqing Guanzan Technology.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) gained 20.2% to $3.27.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) climbed 18.6% to $7.00.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) shares gained 14% to $7.43.
- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) climbed 13.5% to $5.88.
- CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) rose 13% to $1.3450. CTI BioPharma said it established an accelerated approval pathway for Pacritinib in treating myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia following a meeting with the FDA. The company also announced a $60 million rights offering.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) gained 13% to $19.84.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares surged 12.8% to $9.19.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) gained 12.1% to $4.26.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares jumped 12% to $728.62. Argus analyst Bill Selesky reiterated his Buy rating for Tesla and raised his price target from $556 to $808.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) gained 11.7% to $41.17.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 11.6% to $3.18 after the company announced it submitted a new drug application for its Berotraistat to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares jumped 11.6% to $4.13.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) gained 11.6% to $3.07.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares surged 11.1% to $84.78.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) shares gained 11.2% to $2.68.
- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) surged 10.9% to $6.89.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) shares climbed 10.6% to $4.6550 after announcing debt refinancing agreement.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares gained 10.5% to $2.8944.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose 10.3% to $3.1530 after the company was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for its ANAVEX 2-73.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 10.2% to $2.82 after the company announced execution of definitive agreements for up to an anticipated $70 million debt reduction via exercise of existing warrants and $42 million in new financing.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) climbed 9.5% to $16.65. The company on Sunday submitted an updated reorganization plan, which includes a new board and updated financial payments to wildfire victims.
- bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) gained 9.5% to $87.29 after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from In-Line to Outperform and raised the price target from $86 to $100.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares rose 9.2% to $1.3650. Vaxart shares jumped over 72% Friday after the company announced the initiation of a coronavirus vaccine program.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) gained 9% to $54.35.
- Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) climbed 8.7% to $17.34 after the company announced it would manufacture Intelsat's 40e geostationary communications satellite scheduled to launch in 2022.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) rose 8.6% to $28.03. US FTC said it filed suit to block Edgewell Personal Care Company's acquisition of Harry's, Inc.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) gained 8.4% to $21.55 after Mizuho upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $21 to $35 per share.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) rose 8% to $133.20 after the company raised its Q4 forecast.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) shares rose 5.8% to $4.8550.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) rose 5.5% to $0.9170 after the company disclosed that Phase 1 AML trial of annamycin met its primary endpoint.
- Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) rose 5.5% to $101.71 after reporting upbeat Q4 results.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares rose 5.2% to $32.68 following a positive FDA verdict for Aimunne'speanut allergy drug. The FDA approved Palforzia allergen powder for treating patients with confirmed diagnosis of peanut allergy.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 4.7% to $8.68 after the company announced Rubraca tablets will now be available and reimbursed in France for women with relapsed ovarian cancer.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) rose 4.5% to $66.07 following reports the company's Remdesivir will undergo a trial for the Coronavirus.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) rose 4.3% to $1.97 after the company announced its Aurora River production facility has received EU Good Manufacturing Practice certification. The company also announced this will increase total production capacity available to serve international medical markets by 230%
Losers
- NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares dipped 40.4% to $16.93.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares fell 31.3% to $11.52. Investors who made money in coronavirus-related stocks were taking some profit Monday morning. Following a 40% rally on Friday and up nearly 400% since the middle of January, NanoViricides shares were down over 30% Monday.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 26.7% to $3.10 after gaining 34.3% on Friday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 20.3% to $3.10 after climbing 20.1% on Friday.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) fell 19% to $2.36 after climbing 25.43% on Friday.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) dipped 18.2% to $3.55.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) dropped 18.1% to $24.07 following downbeat Q2 sales.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) dropped 14% to $5.05.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) fell 13.6% to $23.00.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 13.6% to $0.1346 after dropping 5.23% on Friday.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) shares declined 13.5% to $14.42.
- ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) dropped 12.5% to $20.25 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) tumbled 11.3% to $4.0197, selling off from highs. Shares spiked in recent weeks as the company has been seen as a potential candidate for a coronavirus vaccine but analysts note limited visibility and competition from larger peers.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) dipped 11.3% to $3.53.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 10.6% to $2.3821.
- Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) shares declined 9.9% to $4.9550.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 9.5% to $2.9550 after climbing 20.74% on Friday.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) shares dropped 9.4% to $19.88.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) fell 9.1% to $6.11. Alpha Pro Tech said it is increasing its face mask production in response to the Wuhan Coronavirus.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares tumbled 9.1% to $2.09.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares dropped 8.6% to $10.00.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 8.5% to $2.6633.
