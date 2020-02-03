Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday's morning session saw 187 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Highlights:

Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Minerco (OTC: MINE) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 8.27%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) shares were down 1.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.01.

shares were down 1.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.01. Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) shares set a new 52-week low of $52.32 today morning. The stock traded down 0.12% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $52.32 today morning. The stock traded down 0.12% over the session. Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: REPYF) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.40 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.40 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.93%. Repsol (NYSE: RDS-B) shares fell to $13.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.18%.

shares fell to $13.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.18%. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $106.38, and later moved down 0.16% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $106.38, and later moved down 0.16% over the session. Puration (OTC: PURA) shares fell to $0.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.93%.

shares fell to $0.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.93%. BP (NYSE: BP) shares set a new yearly low of $35.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $35.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session. Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTC: SOHVY) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.78%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.78%. Eni (NYSE: E) stock hit $27.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.29% over the course of the day.

stock hit $27.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.29% over the course of the day. Hang Seng Bank (OTC: HSNGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.74% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.74% on the day. Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) stock moved up 0.18% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.35 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.18% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.35 to open trading. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) shares moved down 1.34% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.77 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.34% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.77 to begin trading. Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $61.38 on Monday. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $61.38 on Monday. The stock was down 1.4% for the day. Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session. Repsol (OTC: RGSE) shares were down 0.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.66.

shares were down 0.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.66. Real Goods Solar (OTC: REPYY) shares moved down 84.01% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.

shares moved down 84.01% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) shares fell to $23.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.14%.

shares fell to $23.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.14%. China Railway Group (OTC: CRWOF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares fell to $5.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.38%.

shares fell to $5.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.38%. NMC Health (OTC: NMHLY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.28 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 25.04% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.28 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 25.04% on the day. Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) stock moved down 2.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.37 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.37 to open trading. Straits Trading Co (OTC: STTSY) shares set a new yearly low of $15.50 this morning. The stock was down 18.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.50 this morning. The stock was down 18.76% on the session. Syncora Holdings (OTC: SYCRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Monday morning, later moving down 92.19% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Monday morning, later moving down 92.19% over the rest of the day. Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) shares set a new yearly low of $27.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $27.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session. ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAY) shares set a new yearly low of $6.44 this morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.44 this morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session. Japan Airlines Co (OTC: JAPSY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $13.75. Shares then traded down 1.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $13.75. Shares then traded down 1.42%. 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.78% on the session. ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) shares fell to $0.0012 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.26%.

shares fell to $0.0012 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.26%. Isuzu Motors (OTC: ISUZY) shares set a new yearly low of $9.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session. Covestro (OTC: COVTY) shares were down 0.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.86.

shares were down 0.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.86. F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares set a new 52-week low of $121.19 today morning. The stock traded up 0.65% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $121.19 today morning. The stock traded up 0.65% over the session. Kunlun Energy Co (OTC: KLYCY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.80 on Monday. The stock was down 12.79% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.80 on Monday. The stock was down 12.79% for the day. Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) shares were up 0.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $36.50.

shares were up 0.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $36.50. Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) shares were up 0.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.75.

shares were up 0.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.75. Zozo (OTC: SATLF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.71 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.21% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.71 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.21% over the rest of the day. Katanga Mining (OTC: KATFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.99 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.9% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.99 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.9% on the session. Crown Resorts (OTC: CWLDF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.85 on Monday. The stock was down 8.08% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.85 on Monday. The stock was down 8.08% for the day. Sasol (OTC: SBMSF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $15.66. Shares then traded up 0.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $15.66. Shares then traded up 0.13%. Danakali (NYSE: SSL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.76% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.76% over the rest of the day. KT (NYSE: KT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.32 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.05% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.32 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.05% on the day. Alumina (OTC: AWCMY) stock hit a yearly low of $5.54 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.54 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) shares moved up 0.2% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.96 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.2% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.96 to begin trading. Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.97 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.9% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.97 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.9% over the rest of the day. Eutelsat Comms (OTC: EUTLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $15.15. Shares then traded down 5.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $15.15. Shares then traded down 5.61%. VOC Energy (NYSE: VOC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Monday. The stock was down 2.81% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Monday. The stock was down 2.81% for the day. SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) stock moved up 1.43% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.27 to open trading.

stock moved up 1.43% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.27 to open trading. Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) shares set a new yearly low of $21.27 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.27 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session. Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.02 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.02 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.12% on the session. Pacific Basin Shipping (OTC: PCFBY) stock hit a yearly low of $3.51 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.51 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) shares were up 2.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.12.

shares were up 2.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.12. Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $13.60, and later moved down 0.58% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $13.60, and later moved down 0.58% over the session. Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.12 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.1% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.12 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.1% over the rest of the day. Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) shares fell to $26.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.87%.

shares fell to $26.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.87%. Superior Group (NASDAQ: SGC) stock hit a yearly low of $11.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% for the day. Zozo (OTC: SRTTY) stock hit a yearly low of $2.81 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.81 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $28.77, and later moved down 0.97% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $28.77, and later moved down 0.97% over the session. XCPCNL Business Services (OTC: XCPL) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading. Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) stock moved up 8.27% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.54 to open trading.

stock moved up 8.27% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.54 to open trading. Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.59 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.54% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.59 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.54% over the rest of the day. KUKA (OTC: KUKAY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $34.80, and later moved down 5.92% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $34.80, and later moved down 5.92% over the session. Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares hit a yearly low of $40.05 today morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $40.05 today morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) shares were up 0.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $60.69.

shares were up 0.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $60.69. Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) stock hit a yearly low of $4.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% for the day. NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) stock hit $16.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 40.32% over the course of the day.

stock hit $16.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 40.32% over the course of the day. Frank's International (NYSE: FI) stock hit $3.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.57% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.57% over the course of the day. Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) shares fell to $51.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.99%.

shares fell to $51.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.99%. Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.90 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.90 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.61% on the session. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: ZOM) shares fell to $0.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.1%.

shares fell to $0.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.1%. Hurricane Energy (OTC: HRCXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.27% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.27% on the day. Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares set a new yearly low of $25.04 this morning. The stock was up 2.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $25.04 this morning. The stock was up 2.3% on the session. Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) shares set a new yearly low of $17.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.34% on the session. GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) shares moved down 0.24% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.16 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.24% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.16 to begin trading. ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 1.81%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 1.81%. Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.00, and later moved down 3.52% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.00, and later moved down 3.52% over the session. Kraton (NYSE: KRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $16.39. Shares then traded up 1.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $16.39. Shares then traded up 1.52%. Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ: BRY) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.76 today morning. The stock traded up 0.88% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.76 today morning. The stock traded up 0.88% over the session. STWC Hldgs (OTC: STWC) shares were down 3.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0025.

shares were down 3.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0025. Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) shares fell to $6.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.03%.

shares fell to $6.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.03%. MMEX Resources (OTC: MMEX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.00001. Shares then traded up 2.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.00001. Shares then traded up 2.04%. Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $5.02, and later moved down 8.55% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $5.02, and later moved down 8.55% over the session. Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.09 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 0.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.09 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 0.09%. Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) stock hit $2.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.93% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.93% over the course of the day. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) shares were up 1.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.14.

shares were up 1.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.14. Qudian (NYSE: QD) shares moved down 1.58% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.77 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.58% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.77 to begin trading. Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) shares set a new yearly low of $19.14 this morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.14 this morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session. Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.65 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.25% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.65 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.25% over the rest of the day. Tech Central (OTC: TCHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.5% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.5% on the session. Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. PharmaCom BioVet (OTC: PHMB) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) shares fell to $11.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.09%.

shares fell to $11.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.09%. CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) stock hit a yearly low of $8.05 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.05 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% for the day. Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $16.52, and later moved up 0.18% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $16.52, and later moved up 0.18% over the session. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $3.23. Shares then traded down 3.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $3.23. Shares then traded down 3.08%. Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) stock hit a yearly low of $8.68 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.68 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% for the day. Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.58 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.58 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.09% on the session. 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $6.50. Shares then traded down 1.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $6.50. Shares then traded down 1.15%. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) shares set a new yearly low of $2.79 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.79 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% on the session. Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares set a new yearly low of $6.18 this morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.18 this morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session. Audio Pixels Holdings (OTC: ADPXY) stock hit $9.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $9.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. New Frontier Health (NYSE: NFH) shares set a new yearly low of $8.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session. Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $3.66. Shares then traded down 2.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $3.66. Shares then traded down 2.31%. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) shares set a new yearly low of $51.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $51.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session. Covenant Transportation (NASDAQ: CVTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.33 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.11% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.33 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.11% on the day. Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $84.21 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.38% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $84.21 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.38% over the rest of the day. Sugarmade (OTC: SGMD) stock moved down 10.39% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

stock moved down 10.39% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.94 today morning. The stock traded down 0.4% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.94 today morning. The stock traded down 0.4% over the session. Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) shares fell to $7.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.33%.

shares fell to $7.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.33%. The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares were up 1.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.25.

shares were up 1.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.25. Victory Oilfield Tech (OTC: VYEY) shares moved down 75.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading.

shares moved down 75.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares hit a yearly low of $2.34 today morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.34 today morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session. Monarch Gold (OTC: MRQRF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.13. Shares then traded down 4.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.13. Shares then traded down 4.93%. CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.48%. Scientific Learning (OTC: SCIL) shares fell to $0.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 88.28%.

shares fell to $0.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 88.28%. Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) stock hit a yearly low of $3.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.09% for the day. Garibaldi Resources (OTC: GGIFF) stock hit $0.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares fell to $43.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.66%.

shares fell to $43.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.66%. Versarien (OTC: VRSRF) stock moved down 9.95% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.86 to open trading.

stock moved down 9.95% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.86 to open trading. Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.85 today morning. The stock traded down 3.75% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.85 today morning. The stock traded down 3.75% over the session. Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.88% on the session. Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $62.08. Shares then traded down 0.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $62.08. Shares then traded down 0.54%. Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock hit $0.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.44% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.44% over the course of the day. Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.73% on the session. Tiger Oil and Energy (OTC: TGRO) shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.

shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%. Petroteq Energy (OTC: PQEFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.41%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.41%. GoviEx Uranium (OTC: GVXXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.24% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.24% over the rest of the day. Mexus Gold (OTC: MXSG) stock moved down 3.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0027 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0027 to open trading. Cantex Mine Development (OTC: CTXDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45 today morning. The stock traded down 1.6% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45 today morning. The stock traded down 1.6% over the session. Vitreous Glass (OTC: VCIGF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.63. Shares then traded down 0.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.63. Shares then traded down 0.18%. Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.27% on the session. Woolworths Holdings (OTC: WLWHY) shares fell to $2.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.91%.

shares fell to $2.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.91%. China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ: HGSH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.46 today morning. The stock traded down 4.33% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.46 today morning. The stock traded down 4.33% over the session. IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session. PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares set a new yearly low of $5.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.67% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.67% on the session. Axim Biotechnologies (OTC: AXIM) shares were down 5.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.32.

shares were down 5.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.32. Sumitomo Chemical (OTC: SOMMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.35 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.35 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. United States Steel (NYSE: X) stock hit a yearly low of $8.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.77% for the day. Plyzer Technologies (OTC: PLYZ) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading. Biome Grow (OTC: BIOIF) stock hit $0.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.08% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.08% over the course of the day. Fortune Minerals (OTC: FTMDF) stock hit $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.67% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.67% over the course of the day. Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) stock hit $15.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.18% over the course of the day.

stock hit $15.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.18% over the course of the day. GelTech Solutions (OTC: GLTC) shares fell to $0.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.07%.

shares fell to $0.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.07%. GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.12 today morning. The stock was down 7.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.12 today morning. The stock was down 7.29% on the session. Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) stock hit a yearly low of $26.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $26.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% for the day. EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.34%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.34%. Pan Orient Energy (OTC: POEFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.54% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.54% on the day. Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) shares set a new yearly low of $12.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) stock hit a yearly low of $33.48 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $33.48 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% for the day. Agrios Global Holdings (OTC: AGGHF) stock moved down 43.82% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to open trading.

stock moved down 43.82% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to open trading. SmartMetric (OTC: SMME) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 7.48% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 7.48% on the day. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.07% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.07% over the rest of the day. Simlatus (OTC: SIML) shares fell to $0.00001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.

shares fell to $0.00001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%. China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $52.14 on Monday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $52.14 on Monday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day. Warrior Gold (OTC: WARGF) shares fell to $0.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 33.35%.

shares fell to $0.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 33.35%. RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) stock moved down 2.11% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.50 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.11% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.50 to open trading. Azucar Minerals (OTC: AXDDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.11 today morning. The stock traded down 0.83% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.11 today morning. The stock traded down 0.83% over the session. China Dongsheng Int (OTC: CDSG) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 30.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 30.0% on the session. Williams Industrial (OTC: WLMS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.31 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.31 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.24% on the session. Myomo (AMEX: MYO) stock moved down 5.7% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.27 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.7% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.27 to open trading. StillCanna (OTC: SCNNF) shares fell to $0.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Apex Glb Brands (NASDAQ: APEX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.68 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.68 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.23% on the session. Noble (NYSE: NE) stock moved down 1.56% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.78 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.56% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.78 to open trading. 500.com (NYSE: WBAI) shares set a new yearly low of $6.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session. China Senior Living (OTC: CHYL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 37.5% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 37.5% on the day. Inception Mining (OTC: IMII) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.12% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.12% on the day. Go Metals (OTC: GOCOF) shares fell to $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 89.8%.

shares fell to $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 89.8%. Teck Resources (OTC: TCKRF) shares hit a yearly low of $14.74 today morning. The stock was down 5.51% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.74 today morning. The stock was down 5.51% on the session. Greater Cannabis Co (OTC: GCAN) shares were up 2.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

shares were up 2.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02. Franchise Hldgs Intl (OTC: FNHI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning, later moving down 29.72% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning, later moving down 29.72% over the rest of the day. NxGold (OTC: LBHRF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 16.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 16.0%. Swire Pacific (OTC: SWRAY) shares hit a yearly low of $8.58 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.58 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Surge Exploration (OTC: SURJF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.01, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.01, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. InsPro Technologies (OTC: ITCC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 60.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 60.84%. Digerati Technologies (OTC: DTGI) shares moved up 4.17% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.

shares moved up 4.17% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. Capital Gr Hldgs (OTC: CGHC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.0016. Shares then traded down 11.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.0016. Shares then traded down 11.11%. Planet Green Holdings (AMEX: PLAG) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 16.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 16.27%. Cyclone Power (OTC: CYPW) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. AppYea (OTC: APYP) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.16 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.16 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.52% on the session. MMJ Group Holdings (OTC: MMJJF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.26% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.26% on the day. Blueprint Technologies (OTC: BKSD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00055 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.33% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00055 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.33% over the rest of the day. Unit (NYSE: UNT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.37. Shares then traded down 15.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.37. Shares then traded down 15.76%. Great Lakes Graphite (OTC: GLKIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 94.29% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 94.29% on the day. Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.84. Shares then traded down 1.56%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.84. Shares then traded down 1.56%. Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE: XIN) stock hit a yearly low of $3.29 this morning. The stock was down 4.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.29 this morning. The stock was down 4.2% for the day. Atlas Technology Group (OTC: ATYG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. Minerco (OTC: MINE) stock moved down 99.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.