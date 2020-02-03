Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Monday's morning session saw 187 companies set new 52-week lows.
Interesting Highlights:
- Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Minerco (OTC: MINE) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low
- Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 8.27%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.
These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
- Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) shares were down 1.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.01.
- Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) shares set a new 52-week low of $52.32 today morning. The stock traded down 0.12% over the session.
- Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: REPYF) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.40 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.93%.
- Repsol (NYSE: RDS-B) shares fell to $13.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.18%.
- Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $106.38, and later moved down 0.16% over the session.
- Puration (OTC: PURA) shares fell to $0.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.93%.
- BP (NYSE: BP) shares set a new yearly low of $35.72 this morning. The stock was down 1.0% on the session.
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTC: SOHVY) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.60 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 6.78%.
- Eni (NYSE: E) stock hit $27.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.29% over the course of the day.
- Hang Seng Bank (OTC: HSNGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.00 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.74% on the day.
- Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) stock moved up 0.18% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $37.35 to open trading.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) shares moved down 1.34% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.77 to begin trading.
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $61.38 on Monday. The stock was down 1.4% for the day.
- Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
- Repsol (OTC: RGSE) shares were down 0.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.66.
- Real Goods Solar (OTC: REPYY) shares moved down 84.01% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.
- Imperial Oil (AMEX: IMO) shares fell to $23.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.14%.
- China Railway Group (OTC: CRWOF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares fell to $5.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.38%.
- NMC Health (OTC: NMHLY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.28 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 25.04% on the day.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) stock moved down 2.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.37 to open trading.
- Straits Trading Co (OTC: STTSY) shares set a new yearly low of $15.50 this morning. The stock was down 18.76% on the session.
- Syncora Holdings (OTC: SYCRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Monday morning, later moving down 92.19% over the rest of the day.
- Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) shares set a new yearly low of $27.04 this morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
- ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAY) shares set a new yearly low of $6.44 this morning. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.
- Japan Airlines Co (OTC: JAPSY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $13.75. Shares then traded down 1.42%.
- 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.
- ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) shares fell to $0.0012 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.26%.
- Isuzu Motors (OTC: ISUZY) shares set a new yearly low of $9.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.
- Covestro (OTC: COVTY) shares were down 0.76% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.86.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares set a new 52-week low of $121.19 today morning. The stock traded up 0.65% over the session.
- Kunlun Energy Co (OTC: KLYCY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.80 on Monday. The stock was down 12.79% for the day.
- Seritage Growth Props (NYSE: SRG) shares were up 0.38% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $36.50.
- Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) shares were up 0.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.75.
- Zozo (OTC: SATLF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.71 on Monday morning, later moving down 9.21% over the rest of the day.
- Katanga Mining (OTC: KATFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.99 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.9% on the session.
- Crown Resorts (OTC: CWLDF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.85 on Monday. The stock was down 8.08% for the day.
- Sasol (OTC: SBMSF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $15.66. Shares then traded up 0.13%.
- Danakali (NYSE: SSL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.76% over the rest of the day.
- KT (NYSE: KT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $10.32 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.05% on the day.
- Alumina (OTC: AWCMY) stock hit a yearly low of $5.54 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) shares moved up 0.2% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $33.96 to begin trading.
- Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.97 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.9% over the rest of the day.
- Eutelsat Comms (OTC: EUTLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $15.15. Shares then traded down 5.61%.
- VOC Energy (NYSE: VOC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.10 on Monday. The stock was down 2.81% for the day.
- SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) stock moved up 1.43% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.27 to open trading.
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) shares set a new yearly low of $21.27 this morning. The stock was down 1.1% on the session.
- Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.02 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
- Pacific Basin Shipping (OTC: PCFBY) stock hit a yearly low of $3.51 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) shares were up 2.86% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.12.
- Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $13.60, and later moved down 0.58% over the session.
- Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.12 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.1% over the rest of the day.
- Delek US Hldgs (NYSE: DK) shares fell to $26.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.87%.
- Superior Group (NASDAQ: SGC) stock hit a yearly low of $11.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- Zozo (OTC: SRTTY) stock hit a yearly low of $2.81 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $28.77, and later moved down 0.97% over the session.
- XCPCNL Business Services (OTC: XCPL) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.
- Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) stock moved up 8.27% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.54 to open trading.
- Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $34.59 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.54% over the rest of the day.
- KUKA (OTC: KUKAY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $34.80, and later moved down 5.92% over the session.
- Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares hit a yearly low of $40.05 today morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.
- Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE: QSR) shares were up 0.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $60.69.
- Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) stock hit a yearly low of $4.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) stock hit $16.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 40.32% over the course of the day.
- Frank's International (NYSE: FI) stock hit $3.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.57% over the course of the day.
- Arch Coal (NYSE: ARCH) shares fell to $51.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.99%.
- Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.90 to begin trading. The stock was up 3.61% on the session.
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: ZOM) shares fell to $0.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.1%.
- Hurricane Energy (OTC: HRCXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.27% on the day.
- Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares set a new yearly low of $25.04 this morning. The stock was up 2.3% on the session.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) shares set a new yearly low of $17.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.34% on the session.
- GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) shares moved down 0.24% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.16 to begin trading.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.54 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 1.81%.
- Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $14.00, and later moved down 3.52% over the session.
- Kraton (NYSE: KRA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $16.39. Shares then traded up 1.52%.
- Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ: BRY) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.76 today morning. The stock traded up 0.88% over the session.
- STWC Hldgs (OTC: STWC) shares were down 3.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0025.
- Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) shares fell to $6.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.03%.
- MMEX Resources (OTC: MMEX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.00001. Shares then traded up 2.04%.
- Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ: FLMN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $5.02, and later moved down 8.55% over the session.
- Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE: ETH) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.09 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 0.09%.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) stock hit $2.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.93% over the course of the day.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) shares were up 1.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.14.
- Qudian (NYSE: QD) shares moved down 1.58% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.77 to begin trading.
- Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) shares set a new yearly low of $19.14 this morning. The stock was down 0.46% on the session.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.65 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.25% over the rest of the day.
- Tech Central (OTC: TCHC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.5% on the session.
- Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- PharmaCom BioVet (OTC: PHMB) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) shares fell to $11.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.09%.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) stock hit a yearly low of $8.05 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
- Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $16.52, and later moved up 0.18% over the session.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $3.23. Shares then traded down 3.08%.
- Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) stock hit a yearly low of $8.68 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.
- Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.58 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
- 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $6.50. Shares then traded down 1.15%.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) shares set a new yearly low of $2.79 this morning. The stock was down 2.46% on the session.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares set a new yearly low of $6.18 this morning. The stock was down 4.71% on the session.
- Audio Pixels Holdings (OTC: ADPXY) stock hit $9.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- New Frontier Health (NYSE: NFH) shares set a new yearly low of $8.92 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
- Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $3.66. Shares then traded down 2.31%.
- Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) shares set a new yearly low of $51.37 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
- Covenant Transportation (NASDAQ: CVTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.33 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.11% on the day.
- Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $84.21 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.38% over the rest of the day.
- Sugarmade (OTC: SGMD) stock moved down 10.39% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.94 today morning. The stock traded down 0.4% over the session.
- Mayville Engineering (NYSE: MEC) shares fell to $7.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.33%.
- The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares were up 1.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.25.
- Victory Oilfield Tech (OTC: VYEY) shares moved down 75.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares hit a yearly low of $2.34 today morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.
- Monarch Gold (OTC: MRQRF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.13. Shares then traded down 4.93%.
- CSI Compressco (NASDAQ: CCLP) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.48%.
- Scientific Learning (OTC: SCIL) shares fell to $0.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 88.28%.
- Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) stock hit a yearly low of $3.05 this morning. The stock was down 2.09% for the day.
- Garibaldi Resources (OTC: GGIFF) stock hit $0.51 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) shares fell to $43.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.66%.
- Versarien (OTC: VRSRF) stock moved down 9.95% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.86 to open trading.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.85 today morning. The stock traded down 3.75% over the session.
- Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.
- Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $62.08. Shares then traded down 0.54%.
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock hit $0.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.44% over the course of the day.
- Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.
- Tiger Oil and Energy (OTC: TGRO) shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.
- Petroteq Energy (OTC: PQEFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.41%.
- GoviEx Uranium (OTC: GVXXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.24% over the rest of the day.
- Mexus Gold (OTC: MXSG) stock moved down 3.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0027 to open trading.
- Cantex Mine Development (OTC: CTXDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.45 today morning. The stock traded down 1.6% over the session.
- Vitreous Glass (OTC: VCIGF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.63. Shares then traded down 0.18%.
- Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.27% on the session.
- Woolworths Holdings (OTC: WLWHY) shares fell to $2.83 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.91%.
- China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ: HGSH) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.46 today morning. The stock traded down 4.33% over the session.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.
- PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT) shares set a new yearly low of $5.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.67% on the session.
- Axim Biotechnologies (OTC: AXIM) shares were down 5.3% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.32.
- Sumitomo Chemical (OTC: SOMMY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.35 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- United States Steel (NYSE: X) stock hit a yearly low of $8.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.
- Plyzer Technologies (OTC: PLYZ) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
- Biome Grow (OTC: BIOIF) stock hit $0.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.08% over the course of the day.
- Fortune Minerals (OTC: FTMDF) stock hit $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.67% over the course of the day.
- Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) stock hit $15.33 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.18% over the course of the day.
- GelTech Solutions (OTC: GLTC) shares fell to $0.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.07%.
- GTEC Holdings (OTC: GGTTF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.12 today morning. The stock was down 7.29% on the session.
- Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) stock hit a yearly low of $26.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.34%.
- Pan Orient Energy (OTC: POEFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.54% on the day.
- Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER) shares set a new yearly low of $12.31 this morning. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) stock hit a yearly low of $33.48 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.
- Agrios Global Holdings (OTC: AGGHF) stock moved down 43.82% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to open trading.
- SmartMetric (OTC: SMME) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 7.48% on the day.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday morning, later moving down 5.07% over the rest of the day.
- Simlatus (OTC: SIML) shares fell to $0.00001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $52.14 on Monday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- Warrior Gold (OTC: WARGF) shares fell to $0.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 33.35%.
- RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) stock moved down 2.11% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.50 to open trading.
- Azucar Minerals (OTC: AXDDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.11 today morning. The stock traded down 0.83% over the session.
- China Dongsheng Int (OTC: CDSG) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 30.0% on the session.
- Williams Industrial (OTC: WLMS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.31 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.24% on the session.
- Myomo (AMEX: MYO) stock moved down 5.7% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.27 to open trading.
- StillCanna (OTC: SCNNF) shares fell to $0.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Apex Glb Brands (NASDAQ: APEX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.68 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
- Noble (NYSE: NE) stock moved down 1.56% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.78 to open trading.
- 500.com (NYSE: WBAI) shares set a new yearly low of $6.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
- China Senior Living (OTC: CHYL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 37.5% on the day.
- Inception Mining (OTC: IMII) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.12% on the day.
- Go Metals (OTC: GOCOF) shares fell to $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 89.8%.
- Teck Resources (OTC: TCKRF) shares hit a yearly low of $14.74 today morning. The stock was down 5.51% on the session.
- Greater Cannabis Co (OTC: GCAN) shares were up 2.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.
- Franchise Hldgs Intl (OTC: FNHI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning, later moving down 29.72% over the rest of the day.
- NxGold (OTC: LBHRF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 16.0%.
- Swire Pacific (OTC: SWRAY) shares hit a yearly low of $8.58 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Surge Exploration (OTC: SURJF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.01, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- InsPro Technologies (OTC: ITCC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 60.84%.
- Digerati Technologies (OTC: DTGI) shares moved up 4.17% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.
- Capital Gr Hldgs (OTC: CGHC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.0016. Shares then traded down 11.11%.
- Planet Green Holdings (AMEX: PLAG) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 16.27%.
- Cyclone Power (OTC: CYPW) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
- AppYea (OTC: APYP) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.16 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.
- MMJ Group Holdings (OTC: MMJJF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.26% on the day.
- Blueprint Technologies (OTC: BKSD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00055 on Monday morning, later moving down 8.33% over the rest of the day.
- Unit (NYSE: UNT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.37. Shares then traded down 15.76%.
- Great Lakes Graphite (OTC: GLKIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 94.29% on the day.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.84. Shares then traded down 1.56%.
- Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE: XIN) stock hit a yearly low of $3.29 this morning. The stock was down 4.2% for the day.
- Atlas Technology Group (OTC: ATYG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- Minerco (OTC: MINE) stock moved down 99.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
