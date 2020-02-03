Verizon Exec Talks 'First 5G Super Bowl,' Musk Downplays 5G Health Scare

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) Chief Market Officer Diego Scotti spoke to Fox Business just one day after helping make possible the "first 5G Super Bowl in history."

5G And Sports

Verizon has partnered up with the National Football League to bring 5G technology to 17 different stadiums, including the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Some of the features which were available to NFL OnePass app subscribers with a compatible phone include the ability to view multiple camera angles and obtaining player-specific data without any latency, Scotti told Fox Business.

But many investors are more interested in when 5G technology will be wide-spread enough to support demand for 5G devices. Scotti said 5G is already available in more than 30 cities and the company is building out its 5G Ultra Wideband, which will provide consumers with download speeds that are 20 times faster than 4G.

"We are proud of what we are offering which is 5G that is going to have tremendous capacity to not only change phones but to change everything," he said. "And that is something we want consumers to understand."

Elon Musk: Nothing Dangerous About 5G

Twitter user Shawn Bechard asked Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk his opinion on the safety of 5G networks. The question specifically asks if higher exposure to EMF radiation and at higher frequencies poses any dangers.

Musk responded that there is "Nothing medically dangerous" with 5G. But the Tesla CEO is concerned with the 5G industry "getting a bit too greedy with their spectrum and land grab."

