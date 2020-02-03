82 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares rose 72.3% to close at $4.98 on Friday.
- Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares surged 72.1% to close at $1.25 after the company announced the initiation of a coronavirus vaccine program.
- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) shares rose 57.6% to close at $22.07. 1Life Healthcare priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) shares gained 52.1% to close at $36.62 after the company announced it has received an unsolicited proposal from Traton SE regarding a potential transaction to acquire the company for $35 per share in cash.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares jumped 45.9% to close at $1.43 on Friday after the company announced 'receipt of a significant design win and initial order from a new customer for its AlSiC hermetic package combining the CPS proprietary AlSiC base with a nickel-iron alloy frame.'
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares gained 40.8% to close at $9.38. Syndax reported a $35 million common stock offering and $30 million term sheet for loan with Hercules Capital.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 39.7% to close at $16.76 after the company confirmed it has been developing a treatment for the novel Wuhan Coronavirus.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) rose 34.3% to close at $4.23 after surging 41.26% on Thursday.
- Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) rose 33.1% to close at $25.71 following Q1 results. Bank of America upgraded Adient from Neutral to Buy.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARQT) gained 28.2% to close at $21.80.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares gained 25.4% to close at $2.91 after climbing 20.83% on Thursday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 20.7% to close at $3.26 after declining 6.57% on Thursday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 20.1% to close at $3.89 after surging 27.56% on Thursday.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) gained 19.6% to close at $3.60.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) surged 17.3% to close at $4.34.
- Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 16.3% to close at $3.21.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) gained 15% to close at $6.02.
- Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITMR) jumped 14% to close at $15.73. Itamar Medical announced upsizing and pricing of public offering of 2.54 million ADS for $13.75 per ADS.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares rose 13.2% to close at $26.63.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) gained 12.8% to close at $218.79.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) gained 12.2% to close at $3.31 after the company agreed to sell Global Marine Group, excluding the HMN joint venture, for $250 million.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 11.3% to close at $2.46.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) gained 11% to close at $2.73.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) rose 10.8% to close at $3.07.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) surged 10.2% to close at $2.70.
- Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) surged 9.8% to close at $28.55. Reynolds Consumer priced its IPO at $26 per share.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) surged 9.7% to close at $3.41 on a potential rebound following a 47% drop over the past 3 trading sessions.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) climbed 8.9% to close at $7.62.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) surged 8.5% to close at $3.70.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) rose 8.1% to close at $18.60.
- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE: CMCL) surged 7.9% to close at $10.47.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) gained 7.7% to close at $ 1.81 after rising 6.33% on Thursday.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) shares gained 7.6% to close at $190.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares gained 7.4% to close at $2,008.72 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Amazon also said it expects first-quarter sales of $69 billion to $73 billion, with analysts expecting $71.6 billion.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) surged 6.2% to close at $73.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) rose 5.1% to close at $143.73 as the company announced changes in top management. Ginni Rometty, who took over as the IBM CEO in 2011, is stepping down from the role. Arvind Krishna, who leads the company's cloud and data platform, will be her replacement, and take charge on April 6. James Whitehurst, the CEO of Red Hat, Inc., a software firm acquired by IBM in July last year, will take over as the IBM President on the same date.
Losers
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares tumbled 37.4% to close at $ 0.2907 on Friday after the company priced its 16.25 million share public offering at $0.40 per share.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) shares fell 21.5% to close at $ 48.88 after the company announced the Co-Presidents, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, will depart the company. WWE also downgraded its expectations for adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization to $180 million, from an earlier forecast of $190 million.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) dipped 20.5% to close at $1.20 after CIBC downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) shares dropped 20.2% to close at $ 4.74.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) fell 20.1% to close at $13.75 after reporting Q1 results. Wedbush downgraded Beazer Homes USA from Outperform to Neutral.
- USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) shares fell 19.9% to close at $5.69 after the company reported Q4 results. Another tough quarter for USA Truck prompted the company to announce more organizational changes, including an 8% reduction in nondriver staff.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares declined 14.7% to close at $25.56.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) dropped 14.2% to close at $1.75.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) dipped 14.1% to close at $16.66.
- ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares fell 13% to close at $22.31 after reporting Q4 results.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) dropped 13% to close at $2.28.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 13% to close at $1.87.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) shares declined 12.4% to close at $2.20 after reporting Q4 revenue.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) fell 12.4% to close at $5.46.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) dipped 12% to close at $2.41.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) fell 12% to close at $5.55.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) tumbled 12% to close at $26.72.
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) dipped 11.4% to close at $7.40.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) tumbled 11.2% to close at $2.07.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) fell 11% to close at $9.05.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) fell 10.7% to close at $32.49.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares dropped 10.7% to close at $1.84. SINTX Technologies shares surged on Thursday after the company reported a deal towards collaboration with Nissin manufacturing.
- SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) fell 10.3% to close at $55.17 following Q4 results.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) dipped 10.1% to close at $60.72.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) dropped 10% to close at $10.12.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 9.9% to close at $41.93.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) fell 9.7% to close at $4.29.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) dropped 9.7% to close at $21.94.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) tumbled 9.6% to close at $11.85.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) dropped 9.5% to close at $5.82.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares declined 9.3% to close at $46.99.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 9.2% to close at $15.77.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) shares dipped 9.1% to close at $3.90.
- Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) shares declined 8.2% to close at $22.64 after the company reported Q4 earnings and announced the sale of National Lloyds Corp. to Align Financial Holdings for $150 million.
- Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) shares fell 8.1% to close at $428.98 following Q4 results. Janney Capital downgraded Credit Acceptance from Neutral to Sell.
- Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) fell 8.1% to close at $32.45.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) shares fell 8% to close at $119.15 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares declined 7.3% to close at $12.13.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares dropped 7.1% to close at $36.87.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) slipped 7% to close at $6.52.
- LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) fell 6.7% to close at $77.86 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) dropped 6.2% to close at $14.43 after National Bank Financial downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform.
- Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) fell 5.2% to close at $29.59 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) shares fell 5% to close at $6.44.
- Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) fell 4.5% to close at $216.05 after the company issued FY20 EPS guidance below estimates. Baird downgraded Amgen from Neutral to Underperform.
- Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) fell 4.4% to close at $198.97. Visa reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded views.
