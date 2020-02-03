Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The manufacturing PMI for January is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on construction spending for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The ISM manufacturing index for January is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 4:30 p.m. ET.
