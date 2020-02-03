Mahomes Shines As Kansas City Chiefs Clinch First Super Bowl Title In 50 Years

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, defeating rival San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20 after trailing initially in the game.

What Happened

The score was tied at halftime as Kansas City's 7-3 lead in the first play as matched by 49ers in the second one. The 49ers took a 10-0 lead in the first round after halftime, but led by Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs would bounce back to clinch the title.

The Chiefs scored 21 to 69ers' zero in the final play.

'He Told You So'

The rising star, Mahomes, scored two touchdowns, two interceptions, and completed 26 out of his 42 passes for 286 yards in the game, as the match closed 31-20 in favor of Kansas City.

HE TOLD YOU SO pic.twitter.com/oKrsgvpHt2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 3, 2020

Mahomes, who ended the game with a passer rating of 78.1, was chosen as the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player for this year.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo shone earlier in the game for 69ers, with a rating of 92.8 at the end of the second quarter, completing nine of the 11 passes, with one touchdown and one interception.

"We never give up," Mahomes said after the win. "I think those guys, the leaders that we have on this team, they have that mindset that we never give up and we're going to fight until the end." "Thank you, Kansas City. We did it, baby!" he added.

President Donald Trump congratulated Kansas City Chiefs on their win. "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!" the president tweeted, before deleting another tweet where he erroneously referred to the state of Kansas instead of Missouri.

Photo Credit: Screenshot of NFL Online Stream