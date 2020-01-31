13 Super Bowl 54 Commercials You Won't Want To Miss

If you're not a San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs fan, chances are still pretty good you might tune in for at least part of Sunday's Super Bowl LIV.

If nothing else, the annual parade of advertising that companies have worked on all year, has become a cultural phenomenon of its own.

It's huge business. The cost of a 30-second spot during Sunday's Super Bowl on Fox Corp's (NASDAQ: FOXA) Fox network is between $5 million and $5.6 million.

See Also: 62 Crazy Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets You Have To See To Believe

Here's a look at some of the ads you'll see in some of the traditional Super Bowl ad genres:

The Funny Old Guy Dancing Ad

It's a staple of the funny ad. Some oldster goes out of character and shows the youngsters a thing or two. In this year's Super Bowl, it's Sam Elliott and his old guy moustache, dancing off against Lil Nas X in a Doritos ad from PepsiCo Inc.'s (NYSE: PEP) Frito Lay. This one also would be in consideration in the Best Animal ad, because it has a horse that dances - and one that doesn't.

The Heartstrings Ad

This year's tearjerker comes from Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, which features an 85-year-old guy who uses Google Assistant to keep alive the memory of his late wife. I'm not crying, you're crying.

Best New Technology Ad

The latest technology usually shows up in Super Bowl ads (remember the Darth Vader kid who thought he could use the Force to start the car?) Also, see the Smaht Pahk ad below.

But this year's best ad featuring new tech is one from the Canadian subsidiary of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE: BUD) that shows us what all the machines on the Internet of Things do while we're gone. They get nostalgic for an old Budweiser ad campaign.

The ad from Budweiser Canada, beautifully merges what will be funny to people who remember the old Wassup campaign, and those who think the idea of sentient machines is still funny. The ad is reminding Canadians about a partnership between Bud and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) aimed at reducing impaired driving.

A More Subtle Tribute To An Old Ad

Snickers has also noticed that technology is taking over the world, and politics is awful, and all kinds of things are going wrong. But Snickers will fix it. It's a subtle new take on a very old ad that most Super Bowl viewers won't even remember - a Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) ad from the 1970s in which lots of people came together to sing about how they could make the world a better place if they just bought everybody a Coke.

Snickers is simultaneously making fun of the idea that a product could change the world, and paying tribute to the notion at the same time.

Another Good Tech Ad

What did people do before Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) gave us Alexa? Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi wonder. And this ad answers.

The Most Clevah Ad

Anyone with any connection to Boston, or anyone who just likes that accent, will enjoy the ad from Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) for its Smart Park (smaht pahk) feature. It's wicked smaht.

The Empowerment Ad

Another great ad genre, the ones that make you feel good about how somebody's overcome obstacles to do something really cool. This year's Super Bowl empowerment ad is topical because it's about an assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers, who are playing in this year's game. The coach is the first woman ever to coach in a Super Bowl, Katie Sowers. Oh yeah, it's an ad for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Best Mash-Up Of Time And Space Travelers From Pop Culture

Everybody travels through space and time to get to Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) in this ad that's fun because it mashes up all kinds of old references into one spot. It has everybody from Marvin the Martian to Bill of Bill and Ted, to the Lego Movie characters, to C3PO and R2 and more.

The Huge Song Ad

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) wants you to think that if you drive the new Audi e-tron Sportback, you can join Maisie Williams and take all that climate change frustration and Let it Go.

The Oh, Yeah, Ha! I Remember That Guy Ad

Frito-Lay is also bringing back M.C. Hammer to help introduce the new Cheeto's popcorn, and explain what that whole You Can't Touch This thing was about. Turns out, it was about the orange Cheetos dust on your fingers.

The Oh Yeah! Ha! I Remember that Girl Ad

Another blast from the '80s comes back as Molly Ringwald hawks weird avocado-themed products.

See Also: The New Hummer Will Run On Battery Power

Best Movie Parody Ad

Another winner for PepsiCo, as Brian Cranston channels Jack Nicholson's "The Shining" guy in an ad for Mountain Dew Zero. Tracee Ellis-Ross does a great job with the freaked-out Shelley Duvall part, too. You have to look very closely to notice one of the best details: Mountain Dew scrolled backward in blood on the door. So good.

And, The typical Attempt To Bring Us All Together Ad

Beer ads (and car and truck companies, too) have for years tried to bridge the gap that Americans increasingly have noticed between those at different ends of all the spectrums we live on. Beer companies, after all, want to sell to the "liberal elite coastals" and the "heartland conservatives." We're all Americans, has been a big theme for Budweiser for years - and it's good at it.

This year is no different. There's a lot of diversity in this ad. And we're all "typical Americans."