FreightWaves NOW: Long Haul Loads For Friday
Director of Market Intelligence Zach Strickland highlights a large drop in capacity in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, Market Expert Donny Gilbert identifies long haul opportunities in the Broker Update, and Director of Research Kevin Hill discusses a shift in favor towards Shippers with Lead Economist Anthony Smith in the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
