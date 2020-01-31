Market Overview

FreightWaves NOW: Long Haul Loads For Friday
FreightWaves  
January 31, 2020 2:21pm   Comments
Director of Market Intelligence Zach Strickland highlights a large drop in capacity in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, Market Expert Donny Gilbert identifies long haul opportunities in the Broker Update, and Director of Research Kevin Hill discusses a shift in favor towards Shippers with Lead Economist Anthony Smith in the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index.

