Adam Sandler Expands Netflix Deal, Will Make More Movies

Streaming video giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Adam Sandler have extended their existing relationship to make four more movies.

Netflix and Sandler's relationship dates back to 2014 and was renewed in 2017. On Friday, Netflix announced Sandler's "Murder Mystery" ranks as its most-watched movie of 2019 as 83 million households tuned in to catch the movie in its first four weeks.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or simply Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer.

Why It's Important

Netflix appears to be paying no attention to Sandler's ratings on sites like Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, "The Ridiculous 6" received a zero critic score on Rotten Tomatoes while each and every other Netflix produced movie has taken home a "rotten" score.

Perhaps Netflix is listening more to the data it collects from viewers which tell a different story on Sandler's popularity. After all, Netflix also said its users combined to watch 2 billion hours of Sandler's films, starting with "Ridiculous 6" which premiered in 2015.

According to The Verge, Netflix is waking up to the reality that "quirky or experimental" shows like "Bojack Horseman" isn't the right approach to sustain long-term growth. Instead, Netflix needs to secure long-term franchises that can offer years of growth and viewership. Sandler's unique brand of humor is an ideal fit for what Netflix viewers crave.

Netflix shares traded around $344.25 at time of publication.

Related Links:

For Netflix, Getting (And Keeping) Subscribers In The Face Of Competition Is Expensive

4 Reasons To Buy Netflix Stock In 2020

Photo: Angela George, Wikimedia