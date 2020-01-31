Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Friday's morning session saw 152 companies set new 52-week highs.
Interesting Highlights:
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was MSCI (NYSE: MSCI).
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES)'s stock saw the least upside, plunging 4.11% after reaching a new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are the following:
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2,051.85. Shares traded up 9.47%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares set a new 52-week high of $130.79 on Friday, moving up 3.28%.
- Novozymes (OTC: NVZMF) shares set a new yearly high of $52.50 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Piper Sandler Cos (NYSE: PIPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $85.98. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
- Newmont (NYSE: NEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.37. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $517.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.71%.
- MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.47 Friday. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.
- Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.99 on Friday, moving down 0.08%.
- Tate & Lyle (OTC: TATYY) shares set a new yearly high of $42.50 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.09 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.
- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) shares set a new yearly high of $97.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.90 on Friday, moving up 0.53%.
- Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) shares hit $15.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%.
- Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $69.01 with a daily change of up 0.61%.
- Aon (NYSE: AON) stock made a new 52-week high of $223.64 Friday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.
- American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.14 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
- Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.00.
- The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) stock set a new 52-week high of $121.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
- Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NYSE: NIQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $322.61 with a daily change of up 0.22%.
- Delaware Investments MN (AMEX: VMM) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.60 Friday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
- Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.31.
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares hit $86.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%.
- Astellas Pharma (OTC: ALPMY) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.
- Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $94.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%.
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $214.94 on Friday morning, moving down 0.06%.
- Shanta Gold (OTC: SAAGF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.15. The stock was up 37.17% for the day.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
- Waste Management (NYSE: WM) shares set a new 52-week high of $122.85 on Friday, moving up 0.03%.
- Adyen (OTC: ADYYF) stock set a new 52-week high of $930.55 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares hit $100.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.08%.
- Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares set a new yearly high of $131.83 this morning. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.
- Liberty Broadband (NYSE: LEO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.85. Shares traded up 3.62%.
- BNY Mellon Strategic (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares hit $132.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $137.19 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.51. Shares traded up 0.21%.
- Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were down 0.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.45.
- DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock set a new 52-week high of $242.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.72%.
- Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $75.46 with a daily change of up 1.15%.
- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.00 Friday. The stock was up 2.78% for the day.
- Ameren (NYSE: AEE) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $82.00.
- CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) shares were up 1.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.25.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares set a new yearly high of $103.71 this morning. The stock was up 4.7% on the session.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.73 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
- Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE: IQI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.01. Shares traded up 0.27%.
- EDP - Energias (OTC: EDPFY) shares hit a yearly high of $50.24. The stock traded up 2.39% on the session.
- NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.22 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.27%.
- Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTC: MCBI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.00. Shares traded up 2.22%.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.27. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.5%.
- UOMO Media (OTC: UOMO) shares broke to $1.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.67%.
- Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.24 Friday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
- Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.50. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $80.00 with a daily change of up 3.53%.
- Mercator Minerals (OTC: MLKKF) shares were up 2500.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01.
- Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.67 Friday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- Golden Valley Mines (OTC: GLVMF) shares were down 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.44.
- Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) shares set a new yearly high of $23.64 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.82 on Friday, moving down 0.05%.
- Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.42. Shares traded up 0.85%.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%.
- Southern (NYSE: SO) shares were down 0.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.92.
- Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $140.25 on Friday morning, moving up 0.25%.
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) shares set a new 52-week high of $146.90 on Friday, moving down 0.57%.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares hit $81.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.22%.
- Hennes & Mauritz (OTC: HNNMY) shares set a new yearly high of $4.34 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $38.49. Shares traded up 0.18%.
- Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.15. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- Brunswick (NYSE: BC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $64.85. Shares traded up 1.53%.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) shares hit a yearly high of $186.16. The stock traded up 8.97% on the session.
- TechCare (OTC: TECR) shares were up 31.94% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.45.
- Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) shares set a new yearly high of $47.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares set a new yearly high of $22.49 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.
- NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares were down 0.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $270.50 for a change of down 0.2%.
- AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $132.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.42%.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.09. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
- Fujitsu (OTC: FJTSY) shares hit a yearly high of $21.07. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.
- Avista (NYSE: AVA) shares hit $50.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX: NBO) shares were up 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.91 for a change of up 0.32%.
- Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $41.20 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
- John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) shares hit $18.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.
- Morguard REIT (OTC: MGRUF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.49 on Friday morning, moving up 0.36%.
- AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) shares broke to $54.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.53%.
- Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ: LLIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.00 Friday. The stock was up 32.76% for the day.
- Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $28.86 with a daily change of up 0.59%.
- John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE: JHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.11%.
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.63. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
- Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $197.54.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares set a new yearly high of $28.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.
- Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.
- Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $235.00 on Friday morning, moving up 4.4%.
- GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) shares set a new yearly high of $1.22 this morning. The stock was up 2.14% on the session.
- PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) shares broke to $23.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.24. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
- Nanoviricides (AMEX: NNVC) shares hit a yearly high of $18.20. The stock traded up 44.44% on the session.
- Lundin Gold (OTC: FTMNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.01%.
- Federated Investors (NYSE: FII) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.99 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.06%.
- Myomo (AMEX: MYO) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2614.29%.
- Novartis (OTC: NVSEF) shares broke to $95.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.
- Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.94 Friday. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares set a new yearly high of $238.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shares were down 0.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $144.16 for a change of down 0.15%.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares were up 0.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.63 for a change of up 0.35%.
- America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) shares broke to $114.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%.
- Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE: NMZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.60 on Friday morning, moving up 0.38%.
- Profound Medical (NASDAQ: PROF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.19. Shares traded up 7.8%.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VKQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
- Volvo (OTC: VLVLY) shares set a new yearly high of $17.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
- InsPro Technologies (OTC: ITCC) shares hit $0.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 282.78%.
- Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.59 on Friday, moving down 0.02%.
- Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.84 with a daily change of up 0.54%.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MYI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.03 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
- Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares were up 0.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.90 for a change of up 0.42%.
- BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE: MHN) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.08.
- SSY Group (OTC: LJUIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.96. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.11 on Friday morning, moving up 2.93%.
- Cohen & Steers Select (NYSE: PSF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.36 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.
- Makita (OTC: MKTAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.85. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX: ERC) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.02 on Friday, moving down 0.15%.
- DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.32 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.87%.
- Persimmon (OTC: PSMMY) shares hit $81.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.
- Eaton Vance California (AMEX: EVM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.71 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.
- FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $121.89 with a daily change of down 0.71%.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: NYMX) shares hit a yearly high of $4.03. The stock traded down 0.76% on the session.
- Eaton Vance New York (AMEX: ENX) shares hit a yearly high of $12.47. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.
- Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.88. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.
- Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE: NKG) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.96. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
- OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.42%.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.32%.
- KDDI (OTC: KDDIY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.18 on Friday morning, moving up 1.0%.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares hit $12.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%.
- Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.95. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares were down 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.92.
- Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $53.69 with a daily change of down 0.19%.
- Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.92. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.
- Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX: CMCL) shares hit a yearly high of $9.83. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session.
- BlackRock New York (NYSE: BSE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.16. Shares traded up 0.61%.
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $480.90. Shares traded down 0.31%.
- Antibe Therapeutics (OTC: ATBPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.45 on Friday, moving up 5.26%.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.40 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.
- Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.95 on Friday, moving down 0.12%.
- Coral Gold Resources (OTC: CLHRF) shares were down 4.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.41.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ: CPSH) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.85 Friday. The stock was up 63.78% for the day.
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares were up 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.48 for a change of up 0.32%.
- NanoXplore (OTC: NNXPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.24 on Friday, moving up 1.64%.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.03 with a daily change of up 0.33%.
- TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares set a new yearly high of $20.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.0% on the session.
- Itamar Medical (NASDAQ: ITMR) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.00. The stock was up 12.79% for the day.
- Invesco Trust (NYSE: VGM) shares set a new yearly high of $13.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
- MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $295.07 Friday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
If other companies set new 52-week highs, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.
