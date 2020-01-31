Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 152 companies set new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are the following:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2,051.85. Shares traded up 9.47%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2,051.85. Shares traded up 9.47%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares set a new 52-week high of $130.79 on Friday, moving up 3.28%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $130.79 on Friday, moving up 3.28%. Novozymes (OTC: NVZMF) shares set a new yearly high of $52.50 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $52.50 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. Piper Sandler Cos (NYSE: PIPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $85.98. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $85.98. The stock was up 0.28% for the day. Newmont (NYSE: NEM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.37. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.37. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session. Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $517.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.71%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $517.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.71%. MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.47 Friday. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $81.47 Friday. The stock was down 0.47% for the day. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.99 on Friday, moving down 0.08%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $58.99 on Friday, moving down 0.08%. Tate & Lyle (OTC: TATYY) shares set a new yearly high of $42.50 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $42.50 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.09 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $29.09 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%. Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) shares set a new yearly high of $97.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $97.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session. WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.90 on Friday, moving up 0.53%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $100.90 on Friday, moving up 0.53%. Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) shares hit $15.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%.

shares hit $15.81 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.35%. Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $69.01 with a daily change of up 0.61%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $69.01 with a daily change of up 0.61%. Aon (NYSE: AON) stock made a new 52-week high of $223.64 Friday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $223.64 Friday. The stock was up 1.77% for the day. American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $104.14 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $104.14 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%. Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.00.

shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.00. The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) stock set a new 52-week high of $121.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $121.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%. Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NYSE: NIQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%. Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $322.61 with a daily change of up 0.22%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $322.61 with a daily change of up 0.22%. Delaware Investments MN (AMEX: VMM) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.60 Friday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $13.60 Friday. The stock was up 0.28% for the day. Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.31.

shares were up 0.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.31. Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares hit $86.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%.

shares hit $86.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%. Astellas Pharma (OTC: ALPMY) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $17.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%. Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $94.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $94.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.1%. Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $214.94 on Friday morning, moving down 0.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $214.94 on Friday morning, moving down 0.06%. Shanta Gold (OTC: SAAGF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.15. The stock was up 37.17% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.15. The stock was up 37.17% for the day. Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $93.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%. Waste Management (NYSE: WM) shares set a new 52-week high of $122.85 on Friday, moving up 0.03%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $122.85 on Friday, moving up 0.03%. Adyen (OTC: ADYYF) stock set a new 52-week high of $930.55 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $930.55 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares hit $100.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.08%.

shares hit $100.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.08%. Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares set a new yearly high of $131.83 this morning. The stock was down 0.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $131.83 this morning. The stock was down 0.22% on the session. Liberty Broadband (NYSE: LEO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.85. Shares traded up 3.62%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.85. Shares traded up 3.62%. BNY Mellon Strategic (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares hit $132.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.

shares hit $132.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%. American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $137.19 with a daily change of up 0.13%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $137.19 with a daily change of up 0.13%. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.51. Shares traded up 0.21%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.51. Shares traded up 0.21%. Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were down 0.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.45.

shares were down 0.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $102.45. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock set a new 52-week high of $242.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.72%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $242.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.72%. Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $75.46 with a daily change of up 1.15%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $75.46 with a daily change of up 1.15%. Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.00 Friday. The stock was up 2.78% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $14.00 Friday. The stock was up 2.78% for the day. Ameren (NYSE: AEE) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $82.00.

shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $82.00. CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) shares were up 1.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.25.

shares were up 1.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.25. Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares set a new yearly high of $103.71 this morning. The stock was up 4.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $103.71 this morning. The stock was up 4.7% on the session. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.73 with a daily change of up 0.3%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.73 with a daily change of up 0.3%. Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE: IQI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.01. Shares traded up 0.27%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.01. Shares traded up 0.27%. EDP - Energias (OTC: EDPFY) shares hit a yearly high of $50.24. The stock traded up 2.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $50.24. The stock traded up 2.39% on the session. NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.22 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.27%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $77.22 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.27%. Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTC: MCBI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.00. Shares traded up 2.22%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $23.00. Shares traded up 2.22%. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.27. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.27. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session. Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.5%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.5%. UOMO Media (OTC: UOMO) shares broke to $1.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.67%.

shares broke to $1.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.67%. Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.24 Friday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $17.24 Friday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day. Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.50. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $61.50. The stock was up 0.15% for the day. Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $80.00 with a daily change of up 3.53%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $80.00 with a daily change of up 3.53%. Mercator Minerals (OTC: MLKKF) shares were up 2500.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01.

shares were up 2500.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01. Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.67 Friday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $67.67 Friday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day. Golden Valley Mines (OTC: GLVMF) shares were down 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.44.

shares were down 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.44. Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) shares set a new yearly high of $23.64 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $23.64 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.82 on Friday, moving down 0.05%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $27.82 on Friday, moving down 0.05%. Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.42. Shares traded up 0.85%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.42. Shares traded up 0.85%. Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%. Southern (NYSE: SO) shares were down 0.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.92.

shares were down 0.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.92. Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE: THG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $140.25 on Friday morning, moving up 0.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $140.25 on Friday morning, moving up 0.25%. Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) shares set a new 52-week high of $146.90 on Friday, moving down 0.57%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $146.90 on Friday, moving down 0.57%. Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) shares hit $81.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.22%.

shares hit $81.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.22%. Hennes & Mauritz (OTC: HNNMY) shares set a new yearly high of $4.34 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $4.34 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $38.49. Shares traded up 0.18%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $38.49. Shares traded up 0.18%. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.15. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.15. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session. Brunswick (NYSE: BC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $64.85. Shares traded up 1.53%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $64.85. Shares traded up 1.53%. Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) shares hit a yearly high of $186.16. The stock traded up 8.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $186.16. The stock traded up 8.97% on the session. TechCare (OTC: TECR) shares were up 31.94% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.45.

shares were up 31.94% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.45. Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) shares set a new yearly high of $47.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $47.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session. Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares set a new yearly high of $22.49 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $22.49 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares were down 0.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $270.50 for a change of down 0.2%.

shares were down 0.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $270.50 for a change of down 0.2%. AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $132.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.42%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $132.93 on Friday morning, moving up 0.42%. Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.09. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.09. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session. Fujitsu (OTC: FJTSY) shares hit a yearly high of $21.07. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $21.07. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session. Avista (NYSE: AVA) shares hit $50.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $50.72 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX: NBO) shares were up 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.91 for a change of up 0.32%.

shares were up 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.91 for a change of up 0.32%. Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $41.20 with a daily change of up 0.12%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $41.20 with a daily change of up 0.12%. John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) shares hit $18.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.

shares hit $18.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%. Morguard REIT (OTC: MGRUF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.49 on Friday morning, moving up 0.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.49 on Friday morning, moving up 0.36%. AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) shares broke to $54.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.53%.

shares broke to $54.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.53%. Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ: LLIT) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.00 Friday. The stock was up 32.76% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $3.00 Friday. The stock was up 32.76% for the day. Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $28.86 with a daily change of up 0.59%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $28.86 with a daily change of up 0.59%. John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE: JHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.11%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $17.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.11%. Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.63. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.63. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session. Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $197.54.

shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $197.54. Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares set a new yearly high of $28.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $28.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session. Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE: HE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.14%. Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $235.00 on Friday morning, moving up 4.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $235.00 on Friday morning, moving up 4.4%. GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) shares set a new yearly high of $1.22 this morning. The stock was up 2.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $1.22 this morning. The stock was up 2.14% on the session. PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) shares broke to $23.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.

shares broke to $23.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.24. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $26.24. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. Nanoviricides (AMEX: NNVC) shares hit a yearly high of $18.20. The stock traded up 44.44% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $18.20. The stock traded up 44.44% on the session. Lundin Gold (OTC: FTMNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.01%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.01%. Federated Investors (NYSE: FII) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.99 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.06%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $35.99 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.06%. Myomo (AMEX: MYO) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2614.29%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $7.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2614.29%. Novartis (OTC: NVSEF) shares broke to $95.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.

shares broke to $95.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%. Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.94 Friday. The stock was down 0.94% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $58.94 Friday. The stock was down 0.94% for the day. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares set a new yearly high of $238.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $238.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shares were down 0.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $144.16 for a change of down 0.15%.

shares were down 0.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $144.16 for a change of down 0.15%. Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares were up 0.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.63 for a change of up 0.35%.

shares were up 0.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.63 for a change of up 0.35%. America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) shares broke to $114.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%.

shares broke to $114.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.26%. Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE: NMZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.60 on Friday morning, moving up 0.38%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.60 on Friday morning, moving up 0.38%. Profound Medical (NASDAQ: PROF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.19. Shares traded up 7.8%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.19. Shares traded up 7.8%. Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VKQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%. Volvo (OTC: VLVLY) shares set a new yearly high of $17.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $17.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session. InsPro Technologies (OTC: ITCC) shares hit $0.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 282.78%.

shares hit $0.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 282.78%. Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.59 on Friday, moving down 0.02%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.59 on Friday, moving down 0.02%. Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.84 with a daily change of up 0.54%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.84 with a daily change of up 0.54%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MYI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.03 with a daily change of up 0.07%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.03 with a daily change of up 0.07%. Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares were up 0.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.90 for a change of up 0.42%.

shares were up 0.42% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.90 for a change of up 0.42%. BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE: MHN) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.08.

shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.08. SSY Group (OTC: LJUIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.96. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.96. The stock traded flat% on the session. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.11 on Friday morning, moving up 2.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.11 on Friday morning, moving up 2.93%. Cohen & Steers Select (NYSE: PSF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.36 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.36 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%. Makita (OTC: MKTAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.85. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $38.85. The stock was flat% for the day. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX: ERC) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.02 on Friday, moving down 0.15%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $13.02 on Friday, moving down 0.15%. DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.32 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.87%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $6.32 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.87%. Persimmon (OTC: PSMMY) shares hit $81.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%.

shares hit $81.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.53%. Eaton Vance California (AMEX: EVM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.71 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.71 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%. FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $121.89 with a daily change of down 0.71%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $121.89 with a daily change of down 0.71%. Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: NYMX) shares hit a yearly high of $4.03. The stock traded down 0.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $4.03. The stock traded down 0.76% on the session. Eaton Vance New York (AMEX: ENX) shares hit a yearly high of $12.47. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.47. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session. Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.88. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.88. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session. Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE: NKG) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.96. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $12.96. The stock was up 0.46% for the day. OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.42%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.42%. Invesco Municipal (NYSE: VMO) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.32%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $12.97 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.32%. KDDI (OTC: KDDIY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.18 on Friday morning, moving up 1.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.18 on Friday morning, moving up 1.0%. Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares hit $12.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%.

shares hit $12.47 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%. Nuveen California (NYSE: NKX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.95. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.95. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session. Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares were down 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.92.

shares were down 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.92. Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $53.69 with a daily change of down 0.19%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $53.69 with a daily change of down 0.19%. Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $47.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $47.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.92. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.92. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $17.61 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%. Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX: CMCL) shares hit a yearly high of $9.83. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $9.83. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session. BlackRock New York (NYSE: BSE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.16. Shares traded up 0.61%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.16. Shares traded up 0.61%. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $480.90. Shares traded down 0.31%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $480.90. Shares traded down 0.31%. Antibe Therapeutics (OTC: ATBPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.45 on Friday, moving up 5.26%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.45 on Friday, moving up 5.26%. Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.40 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $116.40 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.05%. Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.95 on Friday, moving down 0.12%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $20.95 on Friday, moving down 0.12%. Coral Gold Resources (OTC: CLHRF) shares were down 4.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.41.

shares were down 4.11% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.41. CPS Technologies (NASDAQ: CPSH) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.85 Friday. The stock was up 63.78% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $1.85 Friday. The stock was up 63.78% for the day. Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares were up 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.48 for a change of up 0.32%.

shares were up 0.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.48 for a change of up 0.32%. NanoXplore (OTC: NNXPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.24 on Friday, moving up 1.64%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $1.24 on Friday, moving up 1.64%. Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.03 with a daily change of up 0.33%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.03 with a daily change of up 0.33%. TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares set a new yearly high of $20.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $20.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.0% on the session. Itamar Medical (NASDAQ: ITMR) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.00. The stock was up 12.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $16.00. The stock was up 12.79% for the day. Invesco Trust (NYSE: VGM) shares set a new yearly high of $13.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $13.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session. MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $295.07 Friday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.

If other companies set new 52-week highs, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.