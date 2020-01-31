33 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) shares rose 52.7% to $36.75 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed the receipt of unsolicited $35 per share proposal from TRATON regarding potential transaction.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 38.5% to $16.62 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed it has been working on a treatment for the novel Wuhan coronavirus.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 30.1% to $3.76 in pre-market trading.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 17.8% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after declining 6.57% on Thursday.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) rose 12.4% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after surging 41.26% on Thursday.
- National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ: NATI) shares rose 9.9% to $48.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares rose 8.7% to $2,033.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Amazon also said it expects first-quarter sales of $69 billion to $73 billion, with analysts expecting $71.6 billion.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 8.4% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after jumping 20.08% on Thursday.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares rose 7.8% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 20.83% on Thursday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 7.4% to $3.48 in pre-market trading after surging 27.56% on Thursday.
- Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 6.9% to $2.95 in pre-market trading.
- Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) rose 6.1% to $20.50 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) rose 5.2% to $47.96 in pre-market trading.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) rose 5% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after declining 9.23% on Thursday.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 4.4% to $69.87 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from Sell to Hold.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 4.1% to $4.85 in pre-market trading. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares surged over 13% on Thursday after the company announced it is collaborating with Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology to advance INO-4800 against the coronavirus in China.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) shares rose 4% to $184.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares rose 3.8% to $9.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) rose 3.6% to $141.70 in pre-market trading as the company announced changes in top management. Ginni Rometty, who took over as the IBM CEO in 2011, is stepping down from the role. Arvind Krishna, who leads the company's cloud and data platform, will be her replacement, and take charge on April 6. James Whitehurst, the CEO of Red Hat, Inc., a software firm acquired by IBM in July last year, will take over as the IBM President on the same date.
Losers
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) fell 24% to $47.40 in pre-market trading as the company announced the departure of its co-presidents. WWE also downgraded its expectations for adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization to $180 million, from an earlier forecast of $190 million.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 22.4% to $0.36 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 16.25 million share public offering at $0.40 per share.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 8.2% to $15.94 in pre-market trading.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) shares fell 5.7% to $12.35 in pre-market trading.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) fell 4.8% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.33% on Thursday.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) fell 4.5% to $16.43 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) fell 4.3% to $28.78 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
- LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) fell 4.1% to $80.00 in the pre-market trading session after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Envista Holdings Corp (NYSE: NVST) fell 3.8% to $30.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) fell 3.6% to $218.02 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY20 EPS guidance below estimates. Baird downgraded Amgen from Neutral to Underperform.
- Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) fell 3.2% to $3.95 in pre-market trading.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) fell 3.1% to $108.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) fell 2.8% to $202.50 in pre-market trading. Visa reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded views.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares fell 2.5% to $14.94 in pre-market trading.
