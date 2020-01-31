70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) shares climbed 107.8% to close at $39.48 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics priced its 10.5 million share IPO at $19 per share.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) climbed 41.3% to close at $3.15 after declining 20.07% on Wednesday.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) gained 27.6% to close at $3.24.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares gained 26.6% to close at $12.00 after climbing 12.86% on Wednesday.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) gained 20.8% to close at $2.32.
- Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares surged 20.7% to close at $2.04 after the company announced positive data from its ongoing Phase 1 trial of cobomarsen in adult t-cell leukemia/lymphoma patients with residual disease.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) rose 19.4% to close at $3.88.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) gained 16.6% to close at $27.86.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) shares climbed 14.5% to close at $10.37.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 13.4% to close at $5.50. Arcadia Biosciences disclosed that it has secured over $3 million in initial seed purchase commitments in 50 days post launch of its GoodHemp line.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 13.4% to close at $4.66 after the company announced it is collaborating with Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology to advance INO-4800 against the coronavirus in China.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) rose 12.1% to close at $19.40.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) surged 11.5% to close at $5.15 after the company issued operations update and 2020 forecast.
- Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) surged 11% to close at $123.67 following Q2 results.
- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF) gained 10.4% to close at $15.67.
- Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) shares climbed 10.3% to close at $12.50 after the company announced it raised $250 million from Tencent and Dragoneer to support continued growth.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 10.3% to close at $640.81 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results. The company also reported Q4 Model 3 deliveries were up 46% year-over-year.
- NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) gained 9.6% to close at $26.92 after reporting strong Q3 results.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) shares jumped 9.3% to close at $5.89.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) rose 9.2% to close at $341.62 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) surged 9.2% to close at $2.4450.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) gained 9.1% to close at $3.70.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) shares jumped 8.6% to close at $28.17. Alector priced upsized 8.35 million share public offering at $25 per share.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) gained 8.4% to close at $12.90.
- Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) jumped 8.2% to close at $86.30.
- Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVUS) rose 7.9% to close at $0.6474 after gaining 7.14% on Wednesday.
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) rose 7.8% to close at $58.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) surged 7.6% to close at $8.10.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) gained 7.2% to close at $6.24.
Losers
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares tumbled 41.5% to close at $1.51 on Thursday after the company's 6-K showed that the CEO & COO is expected to resign.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) shares dropped 26.9% to close at $7.01. Annovis Bio shares climbed 59.8% on Wednesday after the company priced its initial public offering of 2,000,000 shares at $6.00 per share.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) fell 21% to close at $3.94 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and announced plans to suspend dividend.
- BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE: BPMX) fell 18% to close at $0.4757. BioPharmX shares dropped 25.47% on Wednesday after the company and Timber Pharmaceuticals announced entry into a merger agreement.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) dropped 17.7% to close at $3.11 on continued weakness after Senators introduced a bill that seeks to limit satellite incentive payments.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) dropped 17.2% to close at $2.74 after China's National Health Commission confirmed 7,700 cases of coronavirus and 170 deaths. NOTE: The coronavirus outbreak has caused selloffs in global markets.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) dropped 15.4% to close at $5.34.
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) tumbled 13.3% to close at $6.63.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 13.2% to close at $9.84 after the company announced the launch of a proposed global offering of ordinary shares for $125 million worth of company's ADS.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) dipped 13.1% to close at $32.35. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading lower after China's National Health Commission confirmed 7,700 cases of coronavirus and 170 deaths. The coronavirus outbreak has caused selloffs in global markets.
- Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) fell 12.8% to close at $122.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) dropped 12.6% to close at $6.43.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) fell 12% to close at $2.20.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) dropped 11.8% to close at $6.31.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) dropped 11.7% to close at $3.33 after reporting Q4 results.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) fell 11.1% to close at $4.58.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) dropped 11.1% to close at $5.63.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) tumbled 10.9% to close at $3.81.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) shares dipped 10.5% to close at $3.66.
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) fell 10.2% to close at $7.23.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) dropped 10.1% to close at $8.15.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares fell 9.4% to close at $0.4212. Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 13.86% on Wednesday after the company and Histogen entered into a definitive merger agreement.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) dropped 9.3% to close at $34.89.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 9.2% to close at $3.05.
- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) dropped 8.9% to close at $46.63 after the company issued softer-than-expected outlook.
- NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) dipped 8.8% to close at $20.40 following Q4 results.
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) dropped 8.7% to close at $6.30 following Q4 results.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) fell 8.7% to close at $2.84.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) dropped 8.6% to close at $52.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) fell 8.6% to close at $2.45.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) slipped 8.5% to close at $3.23.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) fell 8.5% to close at $21.81. Albireo priced its 1.9 million share public offering of common stock at $21 per share.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares declined 8.5% to close at $1.94.
- Kirby Corporation (NASDAQ: KEX) dropped 8.4% to close at $77.71 following Q4 results.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) shares declined 8.4% to close at $6.04.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 7.6% to close at $46.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) fell 7.2% to close at $0.3900.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) fell 6.6% to close at $34.37.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares fell 6.1% to close at $209.53 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $245 to $215.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 6% to close at $29.90.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) dropped 4.2% to close at $319.86 following Q4 results.
