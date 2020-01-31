Elon Musk Just Released A New Song
Elon Musk continues to expand his talents, this time musical ones.
What Happened
Musk has written and recorded a song called “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe,” he announced on Twitter.
Just wrote a song called “Don’t doubt yer vibe”
— E “D” M (@elonmusk) January 30, 2020
He also wrote and performed vocals. The song has been released on Emo G Records and is now available on SoundCloud. This is the second song performed by Musk – he released the first one called "RIP Haramble" in March last year.
Why It Matters
Elon Musk has many reasons not to doubt his vibe. Tesla surpassed the $100 billion mark on Jan. 22, with several research firms aiming at $800 target.
President Donald Trump compared MusK to Thomas Edison, calling him "one of our great geniuses," in a CNBC interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding that "we have to protect our genius."
Price Action
Tesla stock closed at $640.81 with a 10.30% gain on Thursday, trading slightly lower, with a 0.44% fall in the after-hours markets.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Elon Musk Twitter
Posted-In: CNBC Donald Trump Elon Musk TeslaNews Media General Best of Benzinga
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.