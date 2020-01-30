Market Overview

12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After Hours

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2020 5:23pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ: DECK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are trading higher on a rumor that BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $6 price target.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NASDAQ: EW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates and raised FY20 EPS guidance.
  • Navistar International (NASDAQ: NAV) shares are trading higher on a rumor that Volkswagen is considering a purchase of the remaining company stake it doesn't already own.

Losers

  • Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY20 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Envista (NASDAQ: NVST) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Visa (NASDAQ: V) shares are trading lower after the company reported inline Q1 EPS results.

