12 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After Hours
Gainers
- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ: DECK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. The company also issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares are trading higher on a rumor that BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $6 price target.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NASDAQ: EW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates and raised FY20 EPS guidance.
- Navistar International (NASDAQ: NAV) shares are trading higher on a rumor that Volkswagen is considering a purchase of the remaining company stake it doesn't already own.
Losers
- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY20 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Envista (NASDAQ: NVST) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Visa (NASDAQ: V) shares are trading lower after the company reported inline Q1 EPS results.
