The New Hummer Will Run On Battery Power

Remember when the Hummer was the symbol of carbon-spewing, planet-hating, self-indulgent drivers?

Your neighborhood Hummer driver isn't going to be that guy anymore. Meet the electric Hummer.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) announced Thursday that it's bringing back the Hummer next year as a battery-powered pickup truck.

Few details were released, but the company plans to tease the new Hummer in a Super Bowl ad with LeBron James.

"A quiet revolution is coming," one ad teaser says. "All electric. Zero Emissions. Zero Limits."

While the truck will carry the Hummer nameplate, technically the Hummer EV will be part of GM's GMC truck lineup.

We’re kicking off 2020 by announcing one of our most anticipated vehicles, the #GMCHummerEV super truck. A true mark of progress toward a world with #ZeroEmissions. https://t.co/5Pk5UhkN32 pic.twitter.com/I5mT9zn0Tp — General Motors (@GM) January 30, 2020

The Hummer EV will be made at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant. GM announced earlier this week that the plant, which was kept open as part of the company's recent contract with the UAW, will produce several all-electric trucks and SUVs, making it GM's first fully dedicated electric vehicle assembly plant.

The Hummer will be followed by the Cruise Origin, an electric, self-driving vehicle rolled out by Cruise last week.

The new Hummer EV will be on sale in late 2021.

"Our electric trucks will surprise our skeptics and delight our customers," GM said in its announcement.

"Our electric pickups will do what a customer wants a pickup truck to do, and more. The GMC HUMMER EV is our first entry, but it won’t be alone for long. We will offer not just one pickup, but multiple models with multiple variants, for multiple customers - a vehicle and package for everyone."

GM shares were down 1.13% at $33.22 at the time of publication Thursday.

Photo courtesy of General Motors.