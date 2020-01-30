Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The New Hummer Will Run On Battery Power

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2020 3:25pm   Comments
Share:
The New Hummer Will Run On Battery Power

Remember when the Hummer was the symbol of carbon-spewing, planet-hating, self-indulgent drivers?

Your neighborhood Hummer driver isn't going to be that guy anymore. Meet the electric Hummer.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) announced Thursday that it's bringing back the Hummer next year as a battery-powered pickup truck.

Few details were released, but the company plans to tease the new Hummer in a Super Bowl ad with LeBron James.

"A quiet revolution is coming," one ad teaser says. "All electric. Zero Emissions. Zero Limits."

While the truck will carry the Hummer nameplate, technically the Hummer EV will be part of GM's GMC truck lineup.

The Hummer EV will be made at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant. GM announced earlier this week that the plant, which was kept open as part of the company's recent contract with the UAW, will produce several all-electric trucks and SUVs, making it GM's first fully dedicated electric vehicle assembly plant.

The Hummer will be followed by the Cruise Origin, an electric, self-driving vehicle rolled out by Cruise last week.

The new Hummer EV will be on sale in late 2021.

"Our electric trucks will surprise our skeptics and delight our customers," GM said in its announcement.

"Our electric pickups will do what a customer wants a pickup truck to do, and more. The GMC HUMMER EV is our first entry, but it won’t be alone for long. We will offer not just one pickup, but multiple models with multiple variants, for multiple customers - a vehicle and package for everyone."

GM shares were down 1.13% at $33.22 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

GM Invests $2B In Detroit Plant, Retools For Self-Driving EVs

Cramer: Tesla Is A Tech Company On Wheels, Unlike Ford And GM

Photo courtesy of General Motors.

Posted-In: electric vehicles Hummer Hummer EV Super BowlNews Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM)

February Market Outlook: Coronavirus, D.C. Proceedings, Earnings Season Could Mean Volatility
BorgWarner Acquires Delphi Technologies In $3.3 Billion Stock Deal
GM Invests $2B In Detroit Plant, Retools For Self-Driving EVs
Cramer: Tesla Is A Tech Company On Wheels, Unlike Ford And GM
Elon Musk's Big Day: Trump Compares CEO To Thomas Edison As Tesla's Stock Sets Milestone
Tesla Hits $100B Market Cap, Gerber Says Stock Is 'Correctly Valued Now'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga