50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) shares gained 84% to $34.90. Black Diamond Therapeutics priced its 10.5 million share IPO at $19 per share.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) gained 27.7% to $6.19. Arcadia Biosciences disclosed that it has secured over $3 million in initial seed purchase commitments in 50 days post launch of its GoodHemp line.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) jumped 25% to $2.40.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) rose 24.7% to $2.78 after declining 20.07% on Wednesday.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares rose 21.1% to $11.48 after climbing 12.86% on Wednesday.
- Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares climbed 19.8% to $2.0250 after the company announced positive data from its ongoing Phase 1 trial of cobomarsen in adult t-cell leukemia/lymphoma patients with residual disease.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) gained 19% to $4.03.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 15.5% to $4.7450 after the company announced it is collaborating with Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology to advance INO-4800 against the coronavirus in China.
- Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) shares climbed 13.2% to $12.83 after the company announced it raised $250 million from Tencent and Dragoneer to support continued growth.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) rose 12% to $19.36.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) gained 11.7% to $26.70.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 11.3% to $646.53 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results. The company also reported Q4 Model 3 deliveries were up 46% year-over-year.
- Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) gained 10% to $122.48 following Q2 results.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) gained 9.3% to $2.7750.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) shares surged 8.6% to $16.64.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) gained 8.5% to $6.32.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) surged 7.6% to $4.97 after the company issued operations update and 2020 forecast.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) climbed 7.5% to $24.17.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) rose 7.4% to $336.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NVUS) rose 6% to $0.6355 after gaining 7.14% on Wednesday.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares rose 5.7% to $1.2370 after Foresight disclosed that its affiliate Rail Vision is in advanced negotiations with leading European train operator for first commercial agreement valued at up to €6.5 million.
- MYOS Corporation (NASDAQ: MYOS) rose 5.6% to $1.50 after announcing distribution partnership with Chewy.
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) rose 5.3% to $57.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) rose 4.4% to $17.68 after it was announced the company will join the S&P Smallcap 600.
Losers
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares dipped 38.3% to $1.5920 after the company's 6-K showed that the CEO & COO is expected to resign.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) shares fell 25.5% to $7.14. Annovis Bio shares climbed 59.8% on Wednesday after the company priced its initial public offering of 2,000,000 shares at $6.00 per share.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) dipped 21% to $3.94 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results and announced plans to suspend dividend.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) dropped 19.4% to $3.0450 on continued weakness after Senators introduced a bill that seeks to limit satellite incentive payments.
- BioPharmX Corporation (NYSE: BPMX) fell 15.9% to $ 0.4880. BioPharmX shares dropped 25.47% on Wednesday after the company and Timber Pharmaceuticals announced entry into a merger agreement.
- Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) fell 15.3% to $118.90 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) dropped 15% to $2.8150 after China's National Health Commission confirmed 7,700 cases of coronavirus and 170 deaths. NOTE: The coronavirus outbreak has caused selloffs in global markets.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares fell 14% to $0.4006. Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 13.86% on Wednesday after the company and Histogen entered into a definitive merger agreement.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 13.2% to $9.84 after the company announced the launch of a proposed global offering of ordinary shares for $125 million worth of company's ADS.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) fell 13% to $0.3659.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) dipped 12.4% to $32.62. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading lower after China's National Health Commission confirmed 7,700 cases of coronavirus and 170 deaths. The coronavirus outbreak has caused selloffs in global markets.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) dropped 11.6% to $6.51.
- NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) dipped 11.4% to $19.81 following Q4 results.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) dropped 11.4% to $5.59.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) tumbled 11.2% to $3.7950.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) fell 10.3% to $3.1650.
- IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) dropped 10.3% to $8.14.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) shares dipped 10% to $3.68.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) fell 9.9% to $33.17.
- Kirby Corporation (NASDAQ: KEX) dropped 9.6% to $76.64 following Q4 results.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 9.4% to $28.80.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) dropped 9.4% to $3.4150 after reporting Q4 results.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) shares declined 8.7% to $6.02.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) fell 8.5% to $21.80. Albireo priced its 1.9 million share public offering of common stock at $21 per share.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) fell 8.2% to $46.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares fell 6.5% to $208.88 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $245 to $215.
