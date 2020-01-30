Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2020 10:54am   Comments
Thursday's morning session saw 179 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Marquie Gr (OTC: TMGI).
  • Pulse Seismic (OTC: PLSDF)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 99.0% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) shares actually gained 10.11%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) shares moved down 0.25% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $63.77 to begin trading.
  • Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $54.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.35% on the session.
  • Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) shares were down 3.82% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $53.95.
  • Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) shares were down 5.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.93.
  • Chevron (NYSE: CVX) shares moved down 0.31% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $109.82 to begin trading.
  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE: SNP) shares fell to $54.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.58%.
  • DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $55.23, and later moved down 6.57% over the session.
  • Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $139.12, and later moved down 1.39% over the session.
  • Hang Seng Bank (OTC: HSNGF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.14% on the session.
  • Orange (NYSE: ORAN) shares moved down 0.21% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.11 to begin trading.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) stock moved down 0.12% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.07 to open trading.
  • Bridgestone (OTC: BRDCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $17.57, and later moved down 0.06% over the session.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $38.34 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.76% over the rest of the day.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares were down 2.12% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $34.29.
  • Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) stock set a new 52-week low of $87.28 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.49%.
  • United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) shares set a new 52-week low of $74.66 today morning. The stock traded up 1.2% over the session.
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock hit a yearly low of $85.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
  • Sprint (NYSE: S) stock hit $4.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.3% over the course of the day.
  • ACS Actividades (OTC: ACSAY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
  • Banco Santander Chile (NYSE: BSAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.52 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.
  • Japan Airlines Co (OTC: JAPSY) shares were up 0.14% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.10.
  • Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.22 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.72% for the day.
  • TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.12 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.76% on the day.
  • Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) stock set a new 52-week low of $17.33 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.99%.
  • Isuzu Motors (OTC: ISUZY) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.91%.
  • Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.41 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.18%.
  • San Miguel (OTC: SMGBF) shares moved down 5.9% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.87 to begin trading.
  • MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas (OTC: MGYOY) stock hit $4.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE: SPR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $62.97. Shares then traded down 4.73%.
  • SES (OTC: SGBAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $11.89, and later moved down 9.31% over the session.
  • Woori Financial Group (NYSE: WF) shares were down 1.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $26.27.
  • Yanzhou Coal Mining Co (OTC: YZCAY) stock hit $7.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.81% over the course of the day.
  • Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) stock set a new 52-week low of $36.28 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.9%.
  • KT (NYSE: KT) stock moved down 1.02% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.66 to open trading.
  • MGM China Holdings (OTC: MCHVY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.04 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE: SHI) stock hit a yearly low of $25.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.27% for the day.
  • Saipem (OTC: SAPMF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.6% for the day.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $27.65 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.
  • CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.40 today morning. The stock traded down 0.36% over the session.
  • National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) shares were down 0.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $42.13.
  • Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) shares fell to $22.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.1%.
  • Alcoa (NYSE: AA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $14.28. Shares then traded down 0.79%.
  • Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
  • Macerich (NYSE: MAC) shares set a new yearly low of $23.60 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
  • Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $67.68, and later moved down 3.89% over the session.
  • Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $21.78 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.04% for the day.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB) shares moved down 0.39% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.95 to begin trading.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $20.70, and later moved down 0.53% over the session.
  • Intelsat (NYSE: I) stock moved down 20.89% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.86 to open trading.
  • Fevertree Drinks (OTC: FQVTF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $18.50. Shares then traded down 1.6%.
  • American National Ins (NASDAQ: ANAT) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $110.31 to open trading.
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $29.95 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.69% on the day.
  • Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) stock moved down 0.3% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.79 to open trading.
  • Treehouse Foods (NYSE: THS) stock set a new 52-week low of $44.19 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.57%.
  • Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $63.85, and later moved down 8.29% over the session.
  • Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $15.51, and later moved down 1.27% over the session.
  • First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.18 today morning. The stock traded up 1.02% over the session.
  • Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE: NUS) shares set a new 52-week low of $33.35 today morning. The stock traded up 0.58% over the session.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) stock hit a yearly low of $29.34 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) shares moved down 0.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $35.85 to begin trading.
  • Proassurance (NYSE: PRA) shares were down 1.16% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.82.
  • Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $27.84. Shares then traded down 1.0%.
  • Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.22%.
  • Barloworld (OTC: BRRAY) shares fell to $6.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.94%.
  • Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE: EPC) shares set a new 52-week low of $25.67 today morning. The stock traded down 0.44% over the session.
  • Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) shares fell to $35.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.48%.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.05 today morning. The stock traded down 0.33% over the session.
  • Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) shares set a new yearly low of $28.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.02% on the session.
  • Enerplus (NYSE: ERF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.04 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Conduent (NASDAQ: CNDT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.33% for the day.
  • Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.52 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • Imax (NYSE: IMAX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.90 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.85% for the day.
  • Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ: CORE) shares hit a yearly low of $24.25 today morning. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $52.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
  • Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.98 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.66% on the day.
  • Frank's International (NYSE: FI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.54. Shares then traded up 0.69%.
  • GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.62 today morning. The stock traded down 1.78% over the session.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu (NYSE: ONE) shares fell to $5.95 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.8%.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.54% on the day.
  • Oil States International (NYSE: OIS) shares hit a yearly low of $10.87 today morning. The stock was down 0.27% on the session.
  • Marcus (NYSE: MCS) shares fell to $28.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.3%.
  • Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.93 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.76%.
  • Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) stock hit a yearly low of $18.60 this morning. The stock was down 1.23% for the day.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.70. Shares then traded up 1.99%.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.
  • K12 (NYSE: LRN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.02 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.17% on the session.
  • Lassonde Industries (OTC: LSDAF) stock set a new 52-week low of $106.62 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 10.14%.
  • Select Energy Services (NYSE: WTTR) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.00 today morning. The stock traded down 1.41% over the session.
  • Nearmap (OTC: NEAPF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.20 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $33.90 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.82% on the day.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) shares hit a yearly low of $2.18 today morning. The stock was up 1.13% on the session.
  • Kraton (NYSE: KRA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.51, and later moved down 4.73% over the session.
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $79.37 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.16% on the day.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.76 today morning. The stock traded down 1.38% over the session.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock hit a yearly low of $4.28 this morning. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
  • Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.
  • Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ: BRY) stock hit $6.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.07% over the course of the day.
  • Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ: VIOT) shares hit a yearly low of $7.49 today morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
  • Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) shares hit a yearly low of $7.51 today morning. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $17.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.46% on the day.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ: LTRPA) shares set a new yearly low of $6.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.
  • Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ: ULH) stock hit $17.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.8% over the course of the day.
  • Movado Group (NYSE: MOV) shares were down 2.37% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $18.00.
  • Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares fell to $1.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.27%.
  • Team (NYSE: TISI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.85 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.
  • First Community (NASDAQ: FCBC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $29.04 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 1.03% on the day.
  • NexGen Energy (AMEX: NXE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.05. Shares then traded down 1.85%.
  • Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares set a new yearly low of $21.47 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.
  • Haynes Intl (NASDAQ: HAYN) shares set a new yearly low of $26.64 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.
  • Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.40 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE: HRTG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $12.03 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.39% on the day.
  • Cambridge (NASDAQ: CATC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $71.01, and later moved down 1.05% over the session.
  • MISTRAS Group (NYSE: MG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.64 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.03% on the day.
  • Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.35 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.98% on the day.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares fell to $3.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.54%.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.03% for the day.
  • Titan Machinery (NASDAQ: TITN) shares moved up 1.34% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.60 to begin trading.
  • Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares moved up 3.46% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.77 to begin trading.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares moved down 25.58% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.87 to begin trading.
  • Anton Oilfield Servs Gr (OTC: ATONY) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.23 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 7.56%.
  • Technicolor (OTC: TCLRY) shares fell to $0.66 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.0%.
  • 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares moved down 6.62% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.63 to begin trading.
  • Denison Mines (AMEX: DNN) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.63%.
  • Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FRBK) stock hit a yearly low of $3.49 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.
  • Ted Baker (OTC: TBAKF) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.15 today morning. The stock traded down 12.5% over the session.
  • Spok Holdings (NASDAQ: SPOK) stock hit a yearly low of $10.78 this morning. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.
  • Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ: BRID) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.96 today morning. The stock traded down 1.46% over the session.
  • Liquidity Service (NASDAQ: LQDT) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.44 today morning. The stock traded down 0.54% over the session.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) stock hit $5.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.58% over the course of the day.
  • Energy Fuels (AMEX: UUUU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.68% over the rest of the day.
  • Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GALT) stock hit $2.65 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.11% over the course of the day.
  • American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $6.75, and later moved down 3.77% over the session.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ: KLXE) stock moved down 1.52% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.92 to open trading.
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) shares hit a yearly low of $2.61 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.41, and later moved down 0.82% over the session.
  • X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) shares were down 2.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.82.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) shares fell to $5.25 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.34%.
  • Medical Facilities (OTC: MFCSF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.26, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) shares fell to $0.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.5%.
  • Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.16 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
  • Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS) shares hit a yearly low of $7.52 today morning. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
  • Pulse Seismic (OTC: PLSDF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.31, and later moved up 0.14% over the session.
  • Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ: NHTC) stock hit a yearly low of $4.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% for the day.
  • Pharmagreen Biotech (OTC: PHBI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.78% on the session.
  • Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ: PATI) shares moved down 7.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.50 to begin trading.
  • Novan (NASDAQ: NOVN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.61, and later moved down 5.27% over the session.
  • Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) stock hit $1.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.93% over the course of the day.
  • Puration (OTC: PURA) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was up 2.86% on the session.
  • Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.90 today morning. The stock traded down 5.15% over the session.
  • 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.14 this morning. The stock was down 4.94% on the session.
  • Pinnacle Bank (OTC: PBNK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $11.45 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.16% for the day.
  • GoviEx Uranium (OTC: GVXXF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09 today morning. The stock traded down 2.06% over the session.
  • Deep Yellow (OTC: DYLLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Thursday. The stock was up 4.65% for the day.
  • Unit (NYSE: UNT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.05% over the rest of the day.
  • THC Global Group (OTC: HDRPF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded down 8.5%.
  • Petroteq Energy (OTC: PQEFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was up 10.11% on the session.
  • Libbey (AMEX: LBY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.35, and later moved down 1.1% over the session.
  • Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.56%.
  • Monaker Group (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.06% over the rest of the day.
  • Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares were down 3.92% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.26.
  • ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.00295, and later moved down 13.55% over the session.
  • Huitao Tech (NASDAQ: HHT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.66. Shares then traded down 5.69%.
  • Galantas Gold (OTC: GALKF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.80 today morning. The stock traded down 2.6% over the session.
  • Lift (OTC: LFCOF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 11.6% on the session.
  • CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.41 today morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
  • Endocan (OTC: ENDO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0022 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 26.67% on the day.
  • Organic Plant Health (OTC: OPHI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.32%.
  • Service Team (OTC: SVTE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Wellstar Intl (OTC: WLSI) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • Santo Mining (OTC: SANP) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) stock hit $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • MetaStat (OTC: MTST) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0023 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • GreenGro Technologies (OTC: GRNH) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 5.81% on the session.
  • BoxScore Brands (OTC: BOXS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0008 on Thursday. The stock was down 80.95% for the day.
  • Eventure Interactive (OTC: EVTI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • CBD Life Sciences (OTC: CBDL) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0011 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Marquie Gr (OTC: TMGI) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0031.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

