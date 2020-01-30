'Eat, Sleep And Play': Atari To Develop Video Game Themed Hotels

Wish you could just go back to the 1980s for a few days and play some Asteroid or Centipede? Well, there may not be a time machine to your parents' basement or the mall arcade, but there may be an updated alternative.

Atari, which put tabletop Pong in so many 1980s restaurants and brought Space Invaders to your old home cartridge console, is building video-game themed hotels.

Atari said this week it had reached a deal with GSD Group to build "Atari Hotels," with construction slated to start later this year on the first one in Phoenix.

While the Atari name may conjure up an earlier era in video games, the concept isn't necessarily about nostalgia - Atari says the video game hotels will be a modern part of the burgeoning esports industry.

"Atari Hotels level up hotel entertainment with fully immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability, including the latest in (Virtual and Augmented Reality)," the company said in a press release. "Select hotels will also feature state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate esports events."

“Atari Hotels will be the first of their kind in the U.S., offering gamers of all ages the ultimate in immersive entertainment and in every aspect of gaming," GSD's Shelly Murphy said.

In addition to Phoenix, Atari Hotels also are planned for Las Vegas; Denver; Chicago; Seattle; San Francisco; Austin, Texas; and San Jose, California.

Hotel development and design is led by GSD Group and Napoleon Smith III, producer of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" film reboot. Real estate developer True North Studio is also involved in the first hotel in Phoenix.

"We’ll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay,” said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. “Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept.”

