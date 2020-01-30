Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During Thursday's morning trading, 142 companies set new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUC) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUC) shares were up 0.03% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.49 for a change of up 0.03%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $77.80 Thursday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX: ERC) shares were up 0.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.00 for a change of up 0.08%.

shares set a new yearly high of $14.68 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session. UOMO Media (OTC: UOMO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.29. The stock traded up 6.9% on the session.

stock made a new 52-week high of $115.98 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.15 on Thursday, moving up 0.05%.

shares hit a yearly high of $15.91. The stock traded up 1.23% on the session. National Grid (NYSE: NKX) shares were up 0.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.22.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.31 on Thursday morning, moving flat%. Allstate (NYSE: ALL) stock made a new 52-week high of $118.78 Thursday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.16 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 33.25%. Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE: HR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $36.15 with a daily change of up 0.06%.

shares were up 0.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.67 for a change of up 0.55%. Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.60 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.83%.

shares were up 3.38% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.49. First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $43.97 with a daily change of up 0.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.14 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.46%. Ameren (NYSE: AEE) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.10.

shares hit a yearly high of $99.50. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session. Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $52.47 with a daily change of up 0.66%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.72 on Thursday, moving up 0.1%. Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $36.60. Shares traded up 1.15%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $13.34 Thursday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day. EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares were up 0.22% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $138.69.

stock hit a yearly high price of $53.71. The stock was up 0.18% for the day. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares were up 6.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.93.

shares set a new 52-week high of $4.40 on Thursday, moving flat%. Danaher (NYSE: DHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $166.20 Thursday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.

shares hit a yearly high of $8.81. The stock traded up 8.92% on the session. Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) shares were up 2.99% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $385.61.

shares were up 5.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.84 for a change of up 5.64%. Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $120.20 on Thursday, moving up 2.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.79 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.29%. Barry Callebaut (OTC: BYCBF) shares hit $2,190.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.53%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 25.0%. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.32.

stock hit a yearly high price of $24.36. The stock was up 0.27% for the day. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares set a new yearly high of $318.40 this morning. The stock was up 4.96% on the session.

shares hit $30.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. Grande Portage Resources (OTC: GPTRF) shares were up 14.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.16.

shares hit $85.48 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.35%. Vangold Mining (OTC: VGLDF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.04 on Thursday morning, moving down 14.2%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.35. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session. Irving Resources (OTC: IRVRF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $3.19 with a daily change of down 0.65%.

shares were up 1.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $284.93. CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares broke to $274.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.24%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $151.65. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session. Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares were up 9.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.47.

stock made a new 52-week high of $199.00 Thursday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares set a new yearly high of $47.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.48. The stock was up 1.31% for the day. Brunswick (NYSE: BC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.63%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $1.36 Thursday. The stock was up 5.22% for the day. Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.53 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.26%.

shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.99. SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $101.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.7%.

shares were up 11.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $632.42 for a change of up 11.5%. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.35. Shares traded up 0.2%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.61 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%. AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $129.73 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $58.26 on Thursday, moving up 0.9%. Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares were down 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.58.

shares set a new yearly high of $50.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.28% on the session. Liberty Prop Trust (NYSE: LPT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $65.28. Shares traded up 0.22%.

shares hit $4.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%. Canasil Resources (OTC: CNSUF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.07. The stock traded up 35.47% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.20. The stock traded up 5.97% on the session. Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.63. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week high of $56.73 on Thursday, moving up 5.61%. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $96.80 with a daily change of up 0.15%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $98.45 Thursday. The stock was up 3.48% for the day. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) shares were up 0.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $112.73.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $66.79. Shares traded up 0.35%. Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) shares set a new yearly high of $39.48 this morning. The stock was up 3.66% on the session.

shares were up 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.26. Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.16 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.53%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.06. Shares traded up 73.77%. Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares were up 0.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.79 for a change of up 0.24%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.0018. The stock traded flat% on the session. RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares were up 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $204.16.

stock set a new 52-week high of $13.54 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.39%. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $333.92 with a daily change of up 7.28%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.25 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day. VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.89.

stock made a new 52-week high of $19.40 Thursday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE: MUE) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.07. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.11 this morning. The stock was down 47.08% on the session. Legg Mason Inc-LeggMason (NYSE: LM) shares hit a yearly high of $40.32. The stock traded down 0.55% on the session.

stock hit a yearly high price of $26.74. The stock was up 1.29% for the day. Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE: BFZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.22 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.

shares were up 0.51% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.86. Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $121.19. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.

shares were down 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.80. National Grid (NYSE: NGG) shares hit a yearly high of $66.47. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.

shares broke to $14.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.06%. Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) shares were down 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.58.

shares set a new 52-week high of $115.82 on Thursday, moving down 1.26%. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MUS) shares set a new yearly high of $13.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $7.05 this morning. The stock was up 1.77% on the session. Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $324.91.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $99.78. Shares traded up 0.71%. Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) shares broke to $26.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $13.45 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%. Odyssey Group Intl (OTC: ODYY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $2.03. Shares traded flat%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $121.61 on Thursday, moving down 0.65%. Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $67.70. Shares traded up 0.25%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $72.46 Thursday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day. ORIX (NYSE: IX) shares set a new 52-week high of $86.29 on Thursday, moving up 0.6%.

shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.00 for a change of flat%. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares hit a yearly high of $887.75. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.

shares hit $1.41 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.37%. Nuveen California (NYSE: NCA) shares set a new yearly high of $10.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.

stock hit a yearly high price of $47.76. The stock was down 0.86% for the day. Caribbean Investment (OTC: BCBHF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.43 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.84 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $57.93. Shares traded up 2.07%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.66%. Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) stock set a new 52-week high of $112.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $87.75 on Thursday, moving up 5.52%. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $53.22 with a daily change of up 1.09%.

shares set a new yearly high of $418.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.98% on the session. Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) stock set a new 52-week high of $77.62 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.3%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $18.48 on Thursday, moving up 15.5%. Invesco Trust (NYSE: VGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.28 Thursday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

shares were down 1.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.46 for a change of down 1.34%. NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX: NBO) shares were up 0.08% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.88 for a change of up 0.08%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.30 on Thursday, moving up 27.94%. USA Technologies (OTC: USAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.70 on Thursday morning, moving up 99.77%.

shares hit a yearly high of $25.83. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session. Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $146.14 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.61%.

If other companies set new 52-week highs, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.