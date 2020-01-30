Is Deep Space The Final Frontier For NASA And Supply Chain?
Is deep space the final frontier for NASA and supply chain?
NASA's Mark Wiese talks Artemis, Moon2024, 5-minute out of orbit shipping, "Star Wars" vs "Star Trek", "Armageddon", and life on Mars.
STEM and Transformers
How education in STEM, pop culture, Vampire stars, black holes, and conspiracy theories are all helping to fuel a renewed interest in the modern space race.
