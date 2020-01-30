90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) shares climbed 59.8% to close at $9.59 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio priced its initial public offering of 2,000,000 shares at $6.00 per share.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) gained 46.6% to close at $17.30.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) jumped 41.3% to close at $9.06 following its agreement to sell its Prime Distribution Services business to C.H. Robinson Worldwide.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) surged 27.1% to close at $28.32 after the company reported CEO transition. The company named Arsen S. Kitch as its next chief executive officer.
- Mediaco Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) rose 24.7% to close at $6.82.
- Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares climbed 23.4% to close at $1.58 after an independent researcher cited TUSC2, which is an active agent in the company's Oncoprex, as a potential target and biomarker for thyroid carcinoma.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) gained 23.1% to close at $33.66.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares jumped 20.1% to close at $2.93.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares rose 16.9% to close at $30.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: HEPA) gained 15.3% to close at $5.74 on Wednesday after the company announced positive finding from an expanded study of its non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, drug candidate CRV 431 with human precision cut liver slices.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares rose 15.1% to close at $2.51.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) surged 14% to close at $29.03. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals reported publication of STS101 Phase 1 clinical trial results in HEADACHE: The Journal of Head and Face Pain.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) gained 13.9% to close at $0.4650 after the company and Histogen entered into a definitive merger agreement.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) surged 13.4% to close at $4.2750 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) rose 13.4% to close at $18.67 after the FDA granted DSG3-CAART orphan drug designation for the treatment of pemphigus vulgaris.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) gained 13.4% to close at $3.39.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares surged 13.2% to close at $11.40 after announcing a multi-million dollar enterprise deal for integrated platform.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) gained 13.1% to close at $7.24.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 12.9% to close at $9.48 after dropping 48.07% on Tuesday.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) shares surged 12.9% to close at $23.22 following a WSJ report suggesting CEO Leslie Wexner is in talks to step aside and that the board is discussing a potential sale of the Victoria's Secret brand.
- LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ: LFVN) gained 12.7% to close at $16.96 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised FY20 EPS guidance.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) shares jumped 12.6% to close at $26.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped 12.3% to close at $5.67.
- Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) gained 12% to close at $9.31.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) shares rose 11.8% to close at $5.48.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 11.6% to close at $2.89.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) gained 11.5% to close at $4.76.
- IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) gained 10.8% to close at $4.91.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) climbed 10.7% to close at $29.02 after the company announced it will acquire 36% interest in Barstool Sports for $163 million.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) shares gained 10.5% to close at $3.47.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) climbed 10.3% to close at $12.94 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) shares gained 10.2% to close at $2.71.
- Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) shares jumped 10% to close at $80.83 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) rose 9.6% to close at $4.70 after securing $18-20 million commitment to expand turnkey LED lighting installation project from a 'major national account.' The company also raised FY20 revenue goal.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) jumped 9.3% to close at $5.80.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) gained 9.1% to close at $76.99.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) rose 8.5% to close at $47.26.
- Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) shares surged 8.1% to close at $31.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) rose 7.6% to close at $33.46 following Q3 results.
- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) surged 6.8% to close at $16.04.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) surged 6.8% to close at $4.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) gained 6.4% to close at $2.98.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares jumped 6% to close at $152.60 after reporting Q4 results.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) jumped 5.9% to close at $8.89.
- Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) climbed 5% to close at $214.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) rose 2.1% to close at $324.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares declined 62% to close at $1.25.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) dropped 30.4% to close at $3.78 after Senators introduced a bill that seeks to limit payout to satellite companies that vacate C-band airwaves, such as Intelsat.
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) dropped 29.1% to close at $0.5527 after the company priced 3.49 million share registered direct offering at $0.63 per share.
- Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR) dipped 27% to close at $0.6329. Avinger priced its 6.4 million share underwritten public offering of common stock at $0.70 per share.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) dipped 26.8% to close at $3.55.
- Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares dipped 25.5% to close at $0.58 on Wednesday. Biopharmx announced a definitive reverse merger agreement with Timber Pharma, a privately-held biopharma focused on the development of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Upon completion of the merger, BioPharmX will change its name to Timber Pharma.
- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) shares declined 24.8% to close at $20.53 following weak Q2 results.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) fell 20.1% to close at $2.23 after dropping 32% on Tuesday.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) shares dipped 19.9% to close at $6.31 after the company announced the sale of solar business and changes to executive team.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) shares fell 19.9% to close at $2.89 after the company reported Q4 results and issued 2020 forecast.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares fell 19.1% to close at $30.03 after the company announced plans to acquire Gilat Satellite Networks for $532.5 million.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) dropped 17.6% to close at $2.48 after reporting a common stock offering.
- Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) shares dipped 14.8% to close at $30.84 following weak Q3 sales.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) dropped 14.2% to close at $2.54.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) fell 14.1% to close at $2.55.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) dropped 13.9% to close at $5.39.
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) dipped 13.7% to close at $7.65.
- Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares fell 13.3% to close at $102.76 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) tumbled 12.5% to close at $6.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) shares declined 11.7% to close at $7.43.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) dropped 10.9% to close at $3.03.
- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) fell 10.8% to close at $7.40.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) shares declined 10.7% to close at $1.83.
- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) dipped 10.7% to close at $88.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) dropped 10.6% to close at $7.15.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) shares declined 10% to close at $3.95.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN) slipped 9.8% to close at $50.90 after the company reported a $250 million common stock offering.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) dropped 9.8% to close at $1.85.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) fell 9.6% to close at $4.90.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) fell 9.6% to close at $2.64.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) fell 9.5% to close at $4.40 after gaining 5.19% on Tuesday.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares dipped 9.5% to close at $4.08.
- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) fell 9.4% to close at $16.99 following Q4 results.
- Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSE: STXS) fell 9.4% to close at $4.83.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares tumbled 9.4% to close at $6.10.
- Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) dropped 9.2% to close at $21.16.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares fell 9.2% to close at $3.86.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) dipped 9.1% to close at $3.31.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) tumbled 9% to close at $6.51.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) dipped 8.9% to close at $6.01.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) declined 6% to close at $47.51 after the company reported Q4 earnings and issued soft Q1 sales guidance.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 5.7% to close at $4.11.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) shares dropped 5.5% to close at $3.81.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 4.5% to close at $34.58 after the company issued Q1 sales guidance under analyst estimates.
