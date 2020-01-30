Kobe's Wife Announces New Fund To Help Other Crash Victims In Her First Public Statement Since The Fatal Accident

Vanessa Bryant on Wednesday made her first public statement following her husband and daughter's death in a helicopter crash last Sunday.

What Happened

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time," the wife of NBA legend Kobe Bryant said in an Instagram post, accompanying a family portrait. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them." Bryant said the family was completely devastated at the sudden loss of two of their family members, but also for the other families who lost their loved ones in the crash. "[We] share in their grief intimately," she said. The helicopter had seven other people, including the pilot and Bryant family's friends, on board the helicopter when it crashed. None survived. The Mamba Sports Foundation has also set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help other grieving families, Bryant announced. Bryant also asked for privacy for the family during this time of grieving.